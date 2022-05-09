Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FlatexDEGIRO AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/09 03:47:42 am EDT
14.08 EUR   -2.17%
03:47aFLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:32aFLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:17aFLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Summary 
Summary

FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.05.2022 / 09:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.50 EUR 5800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.5000 EUR 5800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchnage
MIC: TGAT


09.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74727  09.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346229&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
