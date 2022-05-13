Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FlatexDEGIRO AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/13 03:33:03 am EDT
13.79 EUR   +6.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/13/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2022 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Niehage
Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.09 EUR 10079.30 EUR
13.09 EUR 3010.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.0900 EUR 13090.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


13.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75009  13.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351483&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FLATEXDEGIRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 491 M 511 M 511 M
Net income 2022 121 M 126 M 126 M
Net cash 2022 1 240 M 1 291 M 1 291 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 430 M 1 489 M 1 489 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 129
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart FLATEXDEGIRO AG
flatexDEGIRO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,01 €
Average target price 30,89 €
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Niehage Chairman-Management Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Seuling Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLATEXDEGIRO AG-35.72%1 489
MORGAN STANLEY-19.94%138 001
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-22.77%123 490
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.73%98 976
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-27.72%40 044
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-18.41%22 273