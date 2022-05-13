FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.05.2022 / 09:10

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Carpio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Frank Last name(s): Niehage Position: CEO

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 12.975 EUR 6487.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.9750 EUR 6487.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

12/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT

