FlatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
04/15/2021 | 05:28am EDT
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
15.04.2021 / 11:27
flatexDEGIRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year