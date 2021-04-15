Log in
FlatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/15/2021 | 05:28am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: flatexDEGIRO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
flatexDEGIRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

15.04.2021 / 11:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatexDEGIRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2021
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 16, 2021
Address: https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar

15.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1185262  15.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185262&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
