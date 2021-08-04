Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FlatexDEGIRO AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FlatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/04/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: flatexDEGIRO AG
flatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.08.2021 / 11:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: flatexDEGIRO AG
Street: Rotfeder-Ring 7
Postal code: 60327
City: Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IRBZTADXJB6757

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Granular Fund Limited
City of registered office, country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Granular Master Fund Limited

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Aug 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.19 % 0.00 % 3.19 % 27426137
Previous notification 2.99 % 0.00 % 2.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000FTG1111 0 874896 0.00 % 3.19 %
Total 874896 3.19 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Granular Fund Limited % % %
-Granular Master Fund 3.19 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
03 Aug 2021


04.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1223975  04.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223975&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about FLATEXDEGIRO AG
05:01aFLATEXDEGIRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
08/03FLATEXDEGIRO : Hauck & Aufhauser remains Neutral
MD
08/03FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/02FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/02FLATEXDEGIRO : Hauck & Aufhauser sticks Neutral
MD
08/02FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
08/02FLATEXDEGIRO : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/02FLATEXDEGIRO : Preliminary H1 2021 results Presentation
PU
08/02DGAP-DD : flatexDEGIRO AG english
DJ
08/02FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 457 M 543 M 543 M
Net income 2021 140 M 166 M 166 M
Net cash 2021 205 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 257 M 2 676 M 2 681 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 971
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Duration : Period :
flatexDEGIRO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 82,75 €
Average target price 142,43 €
Spread / Average Target 72,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Niehage Chairman-Management Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Seuling Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLATEXDEGIRO AG30.32%2 676
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.32%451 726
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.19%319 430
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%240 502
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.17%188 033
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.28%187 925