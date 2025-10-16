According to preliminary unaudited figures, revenue for Q3 2025 is up approximately 18% to nearly €132m (Q3 2024: €112m).



Net income rose by approximately 57% to around €39m (Q3 2024: €25m.



For the first nine months of 2025, revenue amounted to approximately €410m (first nine months of 2024: €353m).



Net income amounted to approximately €121m (first nine months of 2024: €86m).



Given the continued strong growth and effective cost control, flatexDEGIRO has raised its forecasts for FY 2025.



Annual revenue is now expected to reach €530m to €550m (up approximately 10% to 15% y-o-y). Previous forecasts predicted an increase of 4% to 8% y-o-y, with annual revenue of between €499m and €518m.



Net income is now expected to reach €150m to €160m (+34% to +43% y-o-y). Previous forecasts predicted an increase of 15% to 25% y-o-y, with net income of between €128m and €139m.