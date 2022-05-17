Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  FlatexDEGIRO AG
  News
  Summary
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/17 12:16:49 pm EDT
13.60 EUR   -0.62%
12:04pFlatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda with a large majority
EQ
05:23aNew entry in MarketScreener's Europe portfolio
05/14FlatexDEGIRO extends sponsoring partnership with Borussia Mönchengladbach to 5 more years
EQ
FlatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda with a large majority

05/17/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
flatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda with a large majority

17.05.2022 / 18:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatexDEGIRO Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda with a large majority

- Extension of Supervisory Board to four members approved

- Aygül Özkan elected new member of the Supervisory Board

- AGM expresses its confidence in the Management and Supervisory Board with large majority

- 62.85 percent of share capital represented at virtual Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt/Main ? The Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) today approved all items on the agenda with a large majority.

The Annual General Meeting expressed its confidence in the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2021 with a large majority and approved all agenda items, including the extension of the Supervisory Board to four members and the election of Mrs. Aygül Özkan as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

Martin Korbmacher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO AG: ?I couldn?t be more excited about Aygül?s election to the Supervisory Board. With her unique network and ability to confidently navigate the political arena, her advice will add immeasurable value in an environment of ever-changing regulatory requirements and political agendas. At the same time, Aygül brings a strong understanding of technology-driven platform businesses and a diverse perspective on many relevant issues.?

Further documents relating to the 2022 Annual General Meeting, including detailed information on Mrs. Özkans professional career as well as attendance and voting results, are available for download on our website in the section Investor Relations > Annual General Meeting & Prospectus.

For further information please contact:

Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main
Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com


About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge as well as the high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering to customers, including commission-free brokerage.

With more than 2 million customer accounts and over 91 million securities transactions processed in 2021, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to expand its customer base to 7-8 million customer accounts and process 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years of low volatility.

Further information at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en


17.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1354917

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1354917  17.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1354917&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
