FlatexDEGIRO : Articles of Association of flatexDEGIRO AG of 30 March 2023
05/05/2023 | 04:59pm EDT
Articles of Association of
flatexDEGIRO AG
Frankfurt am Main
Version of 30 March 2023
This edition of our Articles of Association, prepared for the
convenience of English-speaking readers, is a translation of the German original. For purposes of interpretation the German version is the sole legally binding version.
I. GENERAL PROVISIONS
1 Company Name, Registered Office and Financial Year
The name of the Company is:
flatexDEGIRO AG
The Company has its registered office in Frankfurt am Main.
The fiscal year is the calendar year.
2 Object of the Company
The object of the Company is
the development, manufacture, distribution and maintenance of software and hardware, telematics products (in the sense of wireless data transmission and evaluation) and of- fice technology equipment of any kind;
the processing of data and the provision of office, accounting and service related ser- vices, in particular for the business and organizational processing of financial transac- tions, in particular securities transactions, and of payment transactions of any kind;
the acquisition, management and sale of equity interests in companies, in particular in the financial services sector, as well as the provision of management, consulting and other services, in particular for the aforementioned companies and third parties, in each case in particular in the financial services sector;
as well as all activities related to the aforementioned activities.
The Company is furthermore entitled to engage in all transactions and take all measures which are directly or indirectly suited to serve the object of the Company. For this purpose, it may establish branches in Germany and abroad, and establish, acquire or participate in other compa- nies of all kinds. The Company may manage companies and enter into inter-company agree- ments with them or limit itself to the management of the participation. It may also realize its object indirectly in whole or in part.
3 Announcements
The Company's announcements shall be made in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) unless otherwise expressly provided by law. Insofar as announcements are of a voluntary nature, they may also be made exclusively on the Company's website.
The Company is entitled, with the consent of the shareholders, to transmit information to the shareholders by means of electronic communication.
SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARES
4 Amount and Division of the Share Capital
The share capital of the Company amounts to Euro 109,892,548.00 (in words: Euro one hundred and nine million eight hundred ninety-two thousand five hundred and forty-eight).
It is divided into 109,892,548 (in words: one hundred and nine million eight hundred ninety- two thousand five hundred and forty-eight)no-par value shares.
The Board of Directors is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the capital stock of the Company on one or more occasions on or before 19 October 2025 by up to a total of EUR 43,600,000.00 by issuing on one or more occasions a total of up to 43,600,000 new no-par value registered shares in return for cash contributions and/or contributions in kind (Authorized Capital 2021/I). Shareholders are in principle to be granted subscription rights. However, the Board of Directors is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to exclude shareholders' subscription rights in whole or in part in the following cases:
to compensate for fractional amounts;
in the case of capital increases against contributions in kind, in particular to grant shares for the purpose of acquiring companies, parts of companies or interests in companies;
to the extent necessary to grant the holders or creditors of bonds with option or conversion rights or obligations issued by the Company or its Group companies subscription rights to new shares to the extent to which they would be entitled after exercising their option or conversion rights or after fulfillment of an option or conversion obligation.
The Board of Directors is also authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to determine the further details of the implementation of capital increases from Authorized Capital 2021/I.
The Board of Directors is authorized to determine that the new shares pursuant to Section 186 para. 5 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) are to be taken over by a bank or an enterprise operating pursuant to Section 53 para. 1 sentence 1 or Section 53b para. 1 sentence 1 or para. 7 of the German Banking Act (KWG) with the obligation to offer them to the shareholders for subscription. The Supervisory Board is authorized to amend the wording of the Articles of Association after the full or partial implementation of the increase in capital stock from
Authorized Capital 2021/I or after the expiry of the authorization period in accordance with the scope of the capital increase from Authorized Capital 2021/I.
The share capital of the Company is conditionally increased by up to EUR 1,292,000.00 by issuing up to 1,292,000 new registered no-par value shares (Conditional Capital 2014). The Conditional Capital 2014 serves exclusively to secure subscription rights granted on the basis of the authorization of the Annual General Meeting on 30 October 2014, also with adjustments by the Annual General Meeting on 27 July 2016 and also in the version after its amendment in accordance with the provisions of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on agenda item 4 of the Annual General Meeting on 4 December 2017 in the context of the Stock Option Pro- gram 2014 in the period up to and including 30 September 2019. The conditional capital increase shall also apply insofar as the option conditions on which the relevant subscription rights are based have been or will be revised after the subscription rights have been issued in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting under agenda item 4 of the Annual General Meeting of 4 December 2017. The conditional capital increase will only be implemented to the extent that subscription rights have been or will be issued and their holders exercise their sub- scription rights to shares in the Company and the Company does not grant treasury shares or pay cash compensation or cash settlement in fulfillment of the subscription rights. The new shares shall carry dividend rights from the beginning of the fiscal year for which, at the time of issue of the new shares, no resolution has yet been passed by the Annual General Meeting on the appropriation of net income. The Board of Directors is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to determine the further details of the implementation of the conditional capital increase. Insofar as the Board of Directors is affected, the Supervisory Board is author- ized accordingly. The Supervisory Board is further authorized to amend the wording of the Ar- ticles of Association in accordance with the respective utilization of the conditional capital.
The share capital of the Company is conditionally increased by up to EUR 142,000.00 by issu- ing up to 242,000 new registered no-par value shares (Conditional Capital 2015). The Condi- tional Capital 2015 serves exclusively to secure subscription rights granted on the basis of the authorization of the Annual General Meeting held on 28 August 2015, also with adjustments by the Annual General Meeting held on 27 July 2016, and also in the version after its amendment in accordance with the provisions of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on agenda item 4 of the Annual General Meeting held on 04 December 2017, as part of the Stock Option Program 2015 in the period up to and including 27 August 2020. The conditional capital increase shall also apply insofar as the option conditions on which the relevant subscription rights are based have been or will be revised after the subscription rights have been issued in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting under agenda item 4 of the Annual General Meeting held on 04 December 2017. The conditional capital increase will only be implemented to the extent that subscription rights have been or will be issued and their holders exercise their subscription rights to shares in the Company and the Company does not grant treasury shares or pay cash compensation or cash settlement in fulfillment of the subscription rights. The new shares shall carry dividend rights from the beginning of the fiscal year for which, at the time of issue of the new shares, no resolution has yet been passed by the Annual General Meeting on the appropriation of net income. The Board of Directors is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to determine the further details of the implementation of the conditional capital increase. Insofar as the Board of Directors is affected, the Supervisory Board is
authorized accordingly. The Supervisory Board is further authorized to amend the wording of the Articles of Association in accordance with the respective utilization of the Conditional Capital 2015.
The share capital of the Company is conditionally increased by up to EUR 14,400,000.00 by issuing up to 14,400,000 new no-par value registered shares (Conditional Capital 2018/II).
The conditional capital increase will only be carried out to the extent that, on the basis of con- vertible bonds or bonds with warrants, profit participation rights or participating bonds (or com- binations of these instruments), each with conversion or option rights or conversion or option obligations, which are issued by flatexDEGIRO AG on or before 06 August 2023 on the basis of the authorization resolved by the Annual General Meeting held on 07 August 2018, as amended by the Annual General Meeting held on 29 June 2021,
conversion or option rights are exercised, or
holders of bonds who are obligated to convert or exercise an option fulfill their obligation to convert or exercise an option, or
the Company exercises its right to grant the holders of the respective bonds no-par-value shares of the Company in whole or in part instead of payment of the cash amount due upon maturity of the bonds,
and insofar as other forms of fulfillment are not used.
The new shares shall be issued at the conversion or option price to be determined in each case in accordance with the aforementioned authorization resolution. The new shares issued shall participate in profits from the beginning of the financial year in which they are created; to the extent legally permissible, the Board of Directors may, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, determine that the new shares shall participate in profits from the beginning of the financial year for which, at the time of exercise of the conversion or option right or fulfillment of the conversion or option obligation, no resolution of the Annual General Meeting on the appropriation of net income has yet been adopted. The Board of Directors is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to determine the further details of the implementation of the conditional capital increase. The Supervisory Board is authorized to amend the wording of the Articles of Association in accordance with the respective utilization of Conditional Capital 2018/II.
The Board of Directors is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the capital stock of the Company on one or more occasions on or before 19 October 2025 by up to a total of EUR 10,800,000.00 by issuing on one or more occasions a total of up to 10,800,000 new no-par value registered shares against cash and/or non-cash contributions (Authorized Cap- ital 2021/II). Shareholders are in principle to be granted subscription rights. However, the Board of Directors is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to exclude shareholders' subscription rights in whole or in part in the following cases:
• to compensate for fractional amounts;
