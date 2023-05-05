FlatexDEGIRO : Articles of Association of flatexDEGIRO AG of 30 March 2023

3 Announcements The Company's announcements shall be made in the Federal Gazette ( Bundesanzeiger ) unless otherwise expressly provided by law. Insofar as announcements are of a voluntary nature, they may also be made exclusively on the Company's website. The Company is entitled, with the consent of the shareholders, to transmit information to the shareholders by means of electronic communication. SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARES

4 Amount and Division of the Share Capital

The share capital of the Company amounts to Euro 109,892,548.00 (in words: Euro one hundred and nine million eight hundred ninety-two thousand five hundred and forty-eight). It is divided into 109,892,548 (in words: one hundred and nine million eight hundred ninety- two thousand five hundred and forty-eight)no-par value shares. The Board of Directors is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the capital stock of the Company on one or more occasions on or before 19 October 2025 by up to a total of EUR 43,600,000.00 by issuing on one or more occasions a total of up to 43,600,000 new no-par value registered shares in return for cash contributions and/or contributions in kind (Authorized Capital 2021/I). Shareholders are in principle to be granted subscription rights. However, the Board of Directors is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to exclude shareholders' subscription rights in whole or in part in the following cases: to compensate for fractional amounts;

in the case of capital increases against contributions in kind, in particular to grant shares for the purpose of acquiring companies, parts of companies or interests in companies;

to the extent necessary to grant the holders or creditors of bonds with option or conversion rights or obligations issued by the Company or its Group companies subscription rights to new shares to the extent to which they would be entitled after exercising their option or conversion rights or after fulfillment of an option or conversion obligation.

The Board of Directors is also authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to determine the further details of the implementation of capital increases from Authorized Capital 2021/I.

The Board of Directors is authorized to determine that the new shares pursuant to Section 186 para. 5 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) are to be taken over by a bank or an enterprise operating pursuant to Section 53 para. 1 sentence 1 or Section 53b para. 1 sentence 1 or para. 7 of the German Banking Act (KWG) with the obligation to offer them to the shareholders for subscription. The Supervisory Board is authorized to amend the wording of the Articles of Association after the full or partial implementation of the increase in capital stock from

