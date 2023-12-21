FlatexDEGIRO: Christiane Strubel joins the Management Board

flatexDEGIRO announces the appointment, effective January 1, 2024, of Christiane Strubel to the Group Management Board with the aim of "further strengthening the focus on employees and corporate governance".



As Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Christiane Strubel will assume responsibility, within the Executive Board, for data protection and authorization management, in addition to her Group-wide HR responsibilities.





