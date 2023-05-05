FlatexDEGIRO : Compensation Report for the 2022 financial year

COMPENSATION REPORT 2022

The Compensation Report contains a summary of the principles that apply to the determination of the total remuneration of the members of the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG. The principles and amount of compensation for the members of the Supervisory Board are also explained.

The Compensation Report takes into account the requirements of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), in particular Section 162 AktG; the requirements of the German Commercial Code (HGB), taking into account the provisions of German Accounting Standard No. 17 (DRS 17); the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC) as published on 28 April 2022 and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Compensation of the Management Board

Fundamentals of Management Board compensation

The Management Board remuneration system applicable to future Management Board contracts was passed by the Supervisory Board on 14 May 2021 and approved at the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 29 June 2021.

The current compensation of the members of the Management Board consists of various components. The members of the Management Board are entitled to a fixed annual salary, annual variable performance compensation (component I), long-term variable compensation (component II) and fringe benefits on the basis of the service contracts concluded with them. There are no entitlements from a company pension plan.

The compensation of the members of the Management Board is determined by the Supervisory Board, which regularly reviews its structure and appropriateness. It is ensured that the compensation of the Management Board is oriented towards the sustainable development of the company and that the variable compensation components are assessed on a multi-year basis. Secondary employment generally requires approval.

In addition to the regular duties of the Management Board and the personal performance of the respective Management Board member, the criteria for calculating the total compensation are the performance of the Management Board as a whole and the financial success of flatexDEGIRO within the peer group of the flatexDEGIRO Group. The compensation structure is intended to promote lasting positive corporate development.

