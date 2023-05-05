FlatexDEGIRO : Convocation of the Annual General Meeting 2023 including agenda
05/05/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
Annual General Meeting 2023
CONVOCATION
flatexDEGIRO AG Convocation of the Annual General Meeting 2023
Information pursuant to Section 125(2) of the German Stock Corporation Act ("AktG") in conjunction with Section 125(5) AktG, Article 4(1) and Table 3 of the Annex to the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of Disclosure
Description
A. Content of the communication
1. Unique identifier of the event
Virtual Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
FTK_flatexDEGIRO_AG_AGM:062023
2. Nature of the communication
Convocation to the Annual General Meeting;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
NEWM
ISO 20022: NEWM
B. Information on the issuer
1. ISIN
DE000FTG1111
2. Name of the issuer
flatexDEGIRO AG
C. Information on the Annual General Meeting
1. Date of the Annual General Meeting
13 June 2023;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230613
2. Time of the Annual General Meeting (start)
10:00 hours (CEST);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 08:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
3. Nature of the Annual General Meeting
Ordinary Annual General Meeting as a virtual Annual General Meeting
without physical presence of shareholders or their proxies at the venue of the
Annual General Meeting (with the exception of the proxies appointed by the
Company);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
GMET;
ISO 20022: GMET
4. Venue of the Annual General Meetin
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) to the company's password-protected online
service for following the Annual General Meeting in audiovisual form and for
5. Recording date (technically relevant date regarding the numbers of shares, so-called technical record date)
06 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
Pursuant to Section 67(2), sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act, rights and obligations arising from shares exist only for and against the person entered in the share register in relation to the company. Accordingly, the registration status of the share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting is decisive for the right to participate and for the number of voting rights to which a shareholder is entitled. For settlement-related reasons, no re-registrations will be made in the share register during the period from Wednesday, 07 June 2023, up to and including Tuesday, 13 June 2023. Therefore, the registration status of the share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting corresponds to the status after the last re-registration on Tuesday, 06 June 2023. The technical record date is therefore the end of 06 June 2023.
In the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230606, 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
Overview of the agenda
1. Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the management report for
the 2022 financial year, the approved consolidated financial statements and the
Group
management report for the 2022 financial year and the report of the Supervisory
Board
for the 2022 financial year
7
2.
Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit
7
3.
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board
for the 2022 financial year
7
4.
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board
for the 2022 financial year
7
5. Resolution on the election of the auditor of the annual financial statements and consoli- dated financial statements for the 2023 financial year, of the auditor for any review of the interim financial report for the first half of 2023 and of the auditor for any review of interim
financial information
8
6. Resolution on the approval of the Compensation Report for the 2022 financial
year
prepared and audited in accordance with Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation
Act (AktG)
8
7. Resolution on increasing the ceiling for the variable remuneration components of' employees, resolution on increasing the ceiling for the variable remuneration components
of members of the Management Board and resolution on approving the remuneration
system for members of the Management Board
9
8.
Resolution on the enlargement of the Supervisory Board of the company from four to five
members and on the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association
15
9.
Resolution on the election of a member of the Supervisory Board
15
10.
Resolution on the amendment of Article 16(3) of the Articles of Association to authorise the
Management Board to provide for the holding of a virtual Annual General Meeting and on
the amendment of Article 17(3) of the Articles of Association to regulate the right to follow-
up questions at virtual Annual General Meetings
16
11.
Resolution on the amendment of Article 16 of the Articles of Association to enable
Supervisory Board members to participate in the Annual General Meeting by me-
ans of audiovisual transmission and on the amendment of Article 17(1) of the Articles of
Association to govern the person chairing the meeting
18
12.
Resolution on the amendment of the provision in Article 5(1) of the Articles of Association
pertaining to entries in the shareholder register for adaptation to a new law
19
