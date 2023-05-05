Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FlatexDEGIRO AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
9.472 EUR   -1.00%
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Separate Non-Financial Group Report for the 2022 financial year
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Proposal of the Management Board on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit pursuant to Section 170(2) AktG
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Compensation Report for the 2022 financial year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FlatexDEGIRO : Convocation of the Annual General Meeting 2023 including agenda

05/05/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual General Meeting 2023

CONVOCATION

flatexDEGIRO AG Convocation of the Annual General Meeting 2023

1

Information pursuant to Section 125(2) of the German Stock Corporation Act ("AktG") in conjunction with Section 125(5) AktG, Article 4(1) and Table 3 of the Annex to the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Disclosure

Description

A. Content of the communication

1. Unique identifier of the event

Virtual Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

FTK_flatexDEGIRO_AG_AGM:062023

2. Nature of the communication

Convocation to the Annual General Meeting;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

NEWM

ISO 20022: NEWM

B. Information on the issuer

1. ISIN

DE000FTG1111

2. Name of the issuer

flatexDEGIRO AG

C. Information on the Annual General Meeting

1. Date of the Annual General Meeting

13 June 2023;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230613

2. Time of the Annual General Meeting (start)

10:00 hours (CEST);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 08:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3. Nature of the Annual General Meeting

Ordinary Annual General Meeting as a virtual Annual General Meeting

without physical presence of shareholders or their proxies at the venue of the

Annual General Meeting (with the exception of the proxies appointed by the

Company);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

GMET;

ISO 20022: GMET

4. Venue of the Annual General Meetin

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) to the company's password-protected online

service for following the Annual General Meeting in audiovisual form and for

exercising shareholders' rights:

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

Venue of the Annual General Meeting as defined by the German Stock

Corporation Act:

Registered office of flatexDEGIRO AG,

Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16 - 18,

60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies (with the exception of

the proxies appointed by the company) at the venue of the Annual General

Meeting within the meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act is excluded.

In the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

flatexDEGIRO AG Convocation of the Annual General Meeting 2023

2

5. Recording date (technically relevant date regarding the numbers of shares, so-called technical record date)

06 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

Pursuant to Section 67(2), sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act, rights and obligations arising from shares exist only for and against the person entered in the share register in relation to the company. Accordingly, the registration status of the share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting is decisive for the right to participate and for the number of voting rights to which a shareholder is entitled. For settlement-related reasons, no re-registrations will be made in the share register during the period from Wednesday, 07 June 2023, up to and including Tuesday, 13 June 2023. Therefore, the registration status of the share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting corresponds to the status after the last re-registration on Tuesday, 06 June 2023. The technical record date is therefore the end of 06 June 2023.

In the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230606, 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

6. Website of the Annual General Meeting/ https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

The full disclosures under Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212, including Sections D and E, can be found at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings.

flatexDEGIRO AG Convocation of the Annual General Meeting 2023

3

Overview of the agenda

1. Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the management report for

the 2022 financial year, the approved consolidated financial statements and the

Group

management report for the 2022 financial year and the report of the Supervisory

Board

for the 2022 financial year

7

2.

Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit

7

3.

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board

for the 2022 financial year

7

4.

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board

for the 2022 financial year

7

5. Resolution on the election of the auditor of the annual financial statements and consoli- dated financial statements for the 2023 financial year, of the auditor for any review of the interim financial report for the first half of 2023 and of the auditor for any review of interim

financial information

8

6. Resolution on the approval of the Compensation Report for the 2022 financial

year

prepared and audited in accordance with Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation

Act (AktG)

8

7. Resolution on increasing the ceiling for the variable remuneration components of' employees, resolution on increasing the ceiling for the variable remuneration components

of members of the Management Board and resolution on approving the remuneration

system for members of the Management Board

9

8.

Resolution on the enlargement of the Supervisory Board of the company from four to five

members and on the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association

15

9.

Resolution on the election of a member of the Supervisory Board

15

10.

Resolution on the amendment of Article 16(3) of the Articles of Association to authorise the

Management Board to provide for the holding of a virtual Annual General Meeting and on

the amendment of Article 17(3) of the Articles of Association to regulate the right to follow-

up questions at virtual Annual General Meetings

16

11.

Resolution on the amendment of Article 16 of the Articles of Association to enable

Supervisory Board members to participate in the Annual General Meeting by me-

ans of audiovisual transmission and on the amendment of Article 17(1) of the Articles of

Association to govern the person chairing the meeting

18

12.

Resolution on the amendment of the provision in Article 5(1) of the Articles of Association

pertaining to entries in the shareholder register for adaptation to a new law

19

flatexDEGIRO AG Convocation of the Annual General Meeting 2023

4

Convocation of the (virtual) Annual General Meeting 2023

Event identifier: FTK_flatexDEGIRO_AG_AGM:062023

flatexDEGIRO AG Frankfurt am Main

WKN: FTG111

ISIN: DE000FTG1111

flatexDEGIRO AG Convocation of the Annual General Meeting 2023

5

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 20:40:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FLATEXDEGIRO AG
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Separate Non-Financial Group Report for the 2022 financial year
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Proposal of the Management Board on the appropriation of the balance sheet ..
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Compensation Report for the 2022 financial year
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Remuneration system for the Members of the Management Board
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Articles of Association of flatexDEGIRO AG of 30 March 2023
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Supplementary information on the candidate proposed for election as an addi..
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Explanation of shareholders' rights
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Recommendations for achieving the best audio & video performance
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Information regarding your speech
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Information on data protection for shareholders
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLATEXDEGIRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 397 M 437 M 437 M
Net income 2023 83,7 M 92,2 M 92,2 M
Net cash 2023 2 145 M 2 364 M 2 364 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 049 M 1 156 M 1 156 M
EV / Sales 2023 -2,76x
EV / Sales 2024 -2,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 293
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Duration : Period :
flatexDEGIRO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,55 €
Average target price 10,42 €
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Niehage Chairman-Management Board
Benon Janos Chief Financial Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Simmang Chief Technology Officer
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chef Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLATEXDEGIRO AG51.25%1 157
MORGAN STANLEY-0.32%137 968
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-4.29%112 089
CITIGROUP INC.0.97%87 411
CHARLES SCHWAB-43.11%86 152
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED10.15%43 151
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer