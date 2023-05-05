FlatexDEGIRO : Convocation of the Annual General Meeting 2023 including agenda

06 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

Pursuant to Section 67(2), sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act, rights and obligations arising from shares exist only for and against the person entered in the share register in relation to the company. Accordingly, the registration status of the share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting is decisive for the right to participate and for the number of voting rights to which a shareholder is entitled. For settlement-related reasons, no re-registrations will be made in the share register during the period from Wednesday, 07 June 2023, up to and including Tuesday, 13 June 2023. Therefore, the registration status of the share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting corresponds to the status after the last re-registration on Tuesday, 06 June 2023. The technical record date is therefore the end of 06 June 2023.

In the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230606, 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)