FlatexDEGIRO : Explanatory Notes regarding Item 1 of the Agenda (Section 124a(1) no. 2 AktG)

05/05/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
Annual General Meeting

of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023

Explanations on agenda item 1 (Section 124a(1) no. 2 AktG)

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the management report for the business year 2022, the approved consolidated financial statements and the group management report for the business year 2022 as well as the report of the supervisory board on the business year 202 2

Pursuant to Sections 172, 173 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), no resolution is required on agenda item 1, as the Supervisory Board approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements prepared by the Executive Board on 24 March 2023 in accordance with Section 172 sentence 1 of the AktG. The annual financial statements are thus adopted.

A special case according to Section 173(1) AktG, according to which the adoption of the annual financial statements is left to the general meeting if the executive board and the supervisory board so decide, does not exist. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board have not passed a resolution to this effect.

Section 175 (1) sentence 1 AktG merely provides (among other things) that the executive board must convene the general meeting to accept the adopted annual financial statements and the management report and, in the case of parent companies, also to accept the consolidated financial statements approved by the supervisory board and the group management report.

The aforementioned documents are only to be made available to the Annual General Meeting without a resolution being required in this regard. The documents mentioned under this agenda item also contain the explanatory report on the disclosures pursuant to Sections 289a(1), 315a(1) of the German Commercial Code (HGB).

The aforementioned documents, as well as the combined corporate governance statement pursuant to Sections 289f, 315d of the German Commercial Code (HGB) for the 2022 financial year and the separate non-financial consolidated report for the 2022 financial year, are accessible from the time of convening and also during the Annual General Meeting on the Company's website at https://www.flatexdegiro.com under "Investor Relations" in the subsection "AGM & Prospectus", there under "Annual General Meeting 2023".

This explanation and the reproduction of the legal and statutory provisions referenced herein, prepared for the convenience of English-speaking readers, is a translation of the German original(s). For purposes of interpretation the respective German version is the sole legally binding version.

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 20:40:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
