FlatexDEGIRO : Information pursuant to Section 125(2) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in conjunction with Section 125(5) AktG, Article 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

05/05/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
Annual General Meeting

of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023

Information pursuant to Section 125(2) of the German Stock Corporation Act ("AktG") in conjunction with Section 125(5) AktG, Article 4(1) and Table 3 of the Annex to the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Disclosure

Description

A. Content of the communication

1.Unique identifier of the event

Virtual Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13

June 2023;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

FTK_flatexDEGIRO_AG_AGM:062023

2.Nature of the communication

Convocation to the Annual General Meeting;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

NEWM

ISO 20022: NEWM

B. Information on the issuer

1.ISIN

DE000FTG1111

2.Name of the issuer

flatexDEGIRO AG

C. Information on the Annual General Meeting

1.Date of the Annual General Meeting

13 June 2023;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230613

2.Time of the Annual General Meeting (start)

10:00 hours (CEST);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

08:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Nature of the Annual General Meeting

Ordinary Annual General Meeting as a virtual Annual

General Meeting without physical presence of

shareholders or their proxies at the venue of the Annual

General Meeting (with the exception of the proxies

appointed by the Company);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

GMET;

ISO 20022: GMET

This document is a convenience translation

of the German original for English-speaking readers.

The original German version is the sole legally binding version.

4.Venue of the Annual General Meeting

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) to the company's

password-protected online service for following the Annual

General Meeting in audiovisual form and for exercising

shareholders' rights:

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

relations/annual-general-meetings

Venue of the Annual General Meeting as defined by the

German Stock Corporation Act:

Registered office of flatexDEGIRO AG,

Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16 - 18,

60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies (with

the exception of the proxies appointed by the company) at

the venue of the Annual General Meeting within the

meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act is excluded.

In the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU)

2018/1212:

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

relations/annual-general-meetings

5.Recording date

06 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

(technically relevant date regarding the numbers

Pursuant to Section 67(2) sentence 1 of the German Stock

of shares, so-called technical record date)

Corporation Act, rights and obligations arising from shares

exist only for and against the person entered in the share

register in relation to the company. Accordingly, the

registration status of the share register on the day of the

Annual General Meeting is decisive for the right to

participate and for the number of voting rights to which a

shareholder is entitled. For settlement-related reasons, no

re-registrations will be made in the share register during the

period from Wednesday, 07 June 2023, up to and including

Tuesday, 13 June 2023. Therefore, the registration status of

the share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting

corresponds to the status after the last re-registration on

Tuesday, 06 June 2023. The technical record date is

therefore the end of 06 June 2023.

In the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU)

2018/1212:

20230606, 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

6.Website of the Annual General Meeting /

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

relations/annual-general-meetings

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Following live via video and audio broadcast of the Annual General Meeting

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Following live video and audio broadcast of the Annual

General Meeting via the password-protected online service

at the following address:

This document is a convenience translation

of the German original for English-speaking readers.

The original German version is the sole legally binding version.

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

relations/annual-general-meetings

(also available for authorised representatives);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

VI;

(also: PX;

ISO 20022: PRXY)

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:

participation

06 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230606; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Deadline set by the issuer for voting

n/a

It will be possible to follow the virtual Annual General

Meeting by means of electronic video and audio broadcast

via the password-protected online service on 13 June 2023,

from 10:00 hours (CEST) until the end of the Annual

General Meeting;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230613; 8:00 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) until

the end of the Annual General Meeting

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by absentee ballot

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

EV;

ISO 20022: MAIL

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of

The exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot requires

participation

timely registration for the Annual General Meeting.

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:

06 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230606; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Deadline set by the issuer for voting (here: for

Exercising voting rights by absentee ballot or and their

voting by absentee ballot)

respective changes:

12 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230606; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

This document is a convenience translation

of the German original for English-speaking readers.

The original German version is the sole legally binding version.

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by electronic absentee ballot

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Exercise of voting rights by electronic absentee ballot via

the password-protected online service at

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

relations/annual-general-meetings;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

EV;

ISO 20022: EVOT

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of

The exercise of voting rights by electronic absentee ballot

participation

requires timely registration for the Annual General

Meeting.

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:

06 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230606; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer (here: for

Exercising voting rights by electronic absentee ballot and

voting by electronic absentee ballot)

their respective changes:

13 June 2023, until the close of the vote by the chairperson

of the meeting in the Annual General Meeting on 13 June

2023 (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230613; until the close of the vote by the chairperson

of the meeting in the Annual General Meeting on 13 June

2023

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by Company proxies

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Exercising voting rights by issuance of proxies and

instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

PX;

ISO 20022: PRXY

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of

The exercise of voting rights by issuance of proxies and

participation

instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company

requires timely registration for the Annual General

Meeting.

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:

06 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230606; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

This document is a convenience translation

of the German original for English-speaking readers.

The original German version is the sole legally binding version.

3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer (here: for

Exercising voting rights by issuance of proxies (with

voting by issuance of proxies and instructions to

instructions) to the proxies appointed by the Company

the proxies appointed by the Company)

(also available for authorised representatives) and their

respective changes depending on the communication

channel:

in writing or in text form by post, fax or e-mail until 12

June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230612; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal

Time)

electronically via the password-protected online

service at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

relations/annual-general-meetings until the close of

the vote by the chairperson of the meeting in the

Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2023 (receipt is

decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230613; until the close of the vote by the

chairperson of the meeting in the Annual General

Meeting on 13 June 2023

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by third party proxy

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Exercise of voting rights by authorised third parties;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

PX;

ISO 20022: PRXY

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of

The exercise of voting rights by authorised third parties

participation

requires timely registration for the Annual General

Meeting.

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:

06 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230606; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer (here: for

Exercising voting rights by authorised third parties and

exercising voting rights by authorised third

their respective changes, depending on the communication

parties)

channel:

Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot of the proxy:

12 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230612; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal

Time)

This document is a convenience translation

of the German original for English-speaking readers.

The original German version is the sole legally binding version.

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 20:40:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
