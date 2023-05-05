FlatexDEGIRO : Information pursuant to Section 125(2) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in conjunction with Section 125(5) AktG, Article 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

|
4.Venue of the Annual General Meeting
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) to the company's
password-protected online service for following the Annual
General Meeting in audiovisual form and for exercising
shareholders' rights:
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
relations/annual-general-meetings
Venue of the Annual General Meeting as defined by the
German Stock Corporation Act:
Registered office of flatexDEGIRO AG,
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16 - 18,
60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies (with
the exception of the proxies appointed by the company) at
the venue of the Annual General Meeting within the
meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act is excluded.
In the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU)
2018/1212:
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
relations/annual-general-meetings
5.Recording date
06 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
(technically relevant date regarding the numbers
Pursuant to Section 67(2) sentence 1 of the German Stock
of shares, so-called technical record date)
Corporation Act, rights and obligations arising from shares
exist only for and against the person entered in the share
register in relation to the company. Accordingly, the
registration status of the share register on the day of the
Annual General Meeting is decisive for the right to
participate and for the number of voting rights to which a
shareholder is entitled. For settlement-related reasons, no
re-registrations will be made in the share register during the
period from Wednesday, 07 June 2023, up to and including
Tuesday, 13 June 2023. Therefore, the registration status of
the share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting
corresponds to the status after the last re-registration on
Tuesday, 06 June 2023. The technical record date is
therefore the end of 06 June 2023.
In the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU)
2018/1212:
20230606, 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
6.Website of the Annual General Meeting /
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
relations/annual-general-meetings
D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting
D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Following live via video and audio broadcast of the Annual General Meeting