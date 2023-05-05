FlatexDEGIRO : Information pursuant to Section 125(2) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in conjunction with Section 125(5) AktG, Article 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer (here: for Exercising voting rights by issuance of proxies (with

voting by issuance of proxies and instructions to instructions) to the proxies appointed by the Company

the proxies appointed by the Company) (also available for authorised representatives) and their

respective changes depending on the communication

channel:

• in writing or in text form by post, fax or e-mail until 12

June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230612; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal

Time)

• electronically via the password-protected online

service at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

relations/annual-general-meetings until the close of

the vote by the chairperson of the meeting in the

Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2023 (receipt is

decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230613; until the close of the vote by the

chairperson of the meeting in the Annual General

Meeting on 13 June 2023

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by third party proxy

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation Exercise of voting rights by authorised third parties;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

PX;

ISO 20022: PRXY

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of The exercise of voting rights by authorised third parties

participation requires timely registration for the Annual General

Meeting.

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:

06 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230606; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer (here: for Exercising voting rights by authorised third parties and

exercising voting rights by authorised third their respective changes, depending on the communication

parties) channel:

Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot of the proxy:

• 12 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20230612; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal