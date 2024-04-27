Annual General Meeting

of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04 June 2024

Information pursuant to Section 125 (2) of the German Stock Corporation Act ("AktG") in conjunction with Section 125 (5) AktG, Article 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Disclosure

Description

A. Content of the communication

1.Unique identifier of the event

Virtual Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04

June 2024;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

FTK_flatexDEGIRO_AG_AGM:062024

2.Nature of the communication

Convocation to the Annual General Meeting;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

NEWM

ISO 20022: NEWM

B. Information on the issuer

1.ISIN

DE000FTG1111

2.Name of the issuer

flatexDEGIRO AG

C. Information on the Annual General Meeting

1.Date of the Annual General Meeting

04 June 2024;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20240604

2.Time of the Annual General Meeting (start)

10:00 hours (CEST);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

08:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Nature of the Annual General Meeting

Ordinary Annual General Meeting as a virtual Annual

General Meeting without physical presence of

shareholders or their proxies at the venue of the Annual

General Meeting (with the exception of the proxies

appointed by the Company);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

GMET;

ISO 20022: GMET

This document is a convenience translation

of the German original for English-speaking readers.

The original German version is the sole legally binding version.

4.Venue of the Annual General Meeting

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) to the company's

password-protected online service for following the Annual

General Meeting in audiovisual form and for exercising

shareholders' rights:

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

relations/annual-general-meetings

Venue of the Annual General Meeting as defined by the

German Stock Corporation Act:

Registered office of flatexDEGIRO AG,

Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16 - 18,

60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies (with

the exception of the proxies appointed by the company) at

the venue of the Annual General Meeting within the

meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act is excluded.

In the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU)

2018/1212:

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

relations/annual-general-meetings

5.Recording date

28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

(technically relevant date regarding the numbers

Pursuant to Section 67(2) sentence 1 of the German Stock

of shares, so-called technical record date)

Corporation Act, rights and obligations arising from shares

exist only for and against the person entered in the share

register in relation to the company. Accordingly, the

registration status of the share register on the day of the

Annual General Meeting is decisive for the right to

participate and for the number of voting rights to which a

shareholder is entitled. For settlement-related reasons, no

re-registrations will be made in the share register during the

period from Wednesday, 29 May 2024 up to and including

Tuesday, 04 June 2024. Therefore, the registration status of

the share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting

corresponds to the status after the last re-registration on

Tuesday, 28 May 2024. The technical record date is

therefore the end of 28 May 2024.

In the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU)

2018/1212:

20240528, 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

6.Website of the Annual General Meeting /

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

relations/annual-general-meetings

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Following live via video and audio broadcast of the Annual General Meeting

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Following live video and audio broadcast of the Annual

General Meeting via the password-protected online service

at the following address:

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

relations/annual-general-meetings

(also available for authorised representatives);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

VI;

(also: PX;

ISO 20022: PRXY)

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:

participation

28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20240528; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Deadline set by the issuer for voting

n/a

It will be possible to follow the virtual Annual General

Meeting by means of electronic video and audio broadcast

via the password-protected internet service on 04 June

2024, from 10:00 hours (CEST) until the end of the Annual

General Meeting;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20240604; 8:00 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) until

the end of the Annual General Meeting

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by absentee ballot

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

EV;

ISO 20022: MAIL

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of

The exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot requires

participation

timely registration for the Annual General Meeting.

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:

28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20240528; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Deadline set by the issuer for voting (here: for

Exercising voting rights by absentee ballot or and their

voting by absentee ballot)

respective changes:

03 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20240603; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by electronic absentee ballot

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Exercise of voting rights by electronic absentee ballot via

the password-protected internet service at

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

relations/annual-general-meetings;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

EV;

ISO 20022: EVOT

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of

The exercise of voting rights by electronic absentee ballot

participation

requires timely registration for the Annual General

Meeting.

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:

28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20240528; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer (here: for

Exercising voting rights by electronic absentee ballot and

voting by electronic absentee ballot)

their respective changes:

including the day of the Annual General Meeting (4 June

2024), until the close of the vote by the chairperson of the

meeting in the Annual General Meeting on

04 June 2024 (receipt decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20240604 until the close of the vote by the chairperson of

the meeting in the Annual General Meeting on 04 June

2024

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by Company proxies

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Exercising voting rights by issuance of proxies and

instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

PX;

ISO 20022: PRXY

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of

The exercise of voting rights by issuance of proxies and

participation

instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company

requires timely registration for the Annual General

Meeting.

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:

28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20240528; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer (here: for

Exercising voting rights by issuance of proxies (with

voting by issuance of proxies and instructions to

instructions) to the proxies appointed by the Company

the proxies appointed by the Company)

(also available for authorised representatives) and their

respective changes depending on the communication

channel:

in writing or in text form by post, fax or e-mail until 03

June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20240603; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal

Time)

electronically via the password-protected internet

service at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

relations/annual-general-meetings until the close of

the vote by the chairperson of the meeting in the

Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024 (receipt is

decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20240604; until the close of the vote by the

chairperson of the meeting in the Annual General

Meeting on 04 June 2024

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by third party proxy

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Exercise of voting rights by authorised third parties;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

PX;

ISO 20022: PRXY

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of

The exercise of voting rights by authorised third parties

participation

requires timely registration for the Annual General

Meeting.

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:

28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20240528; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer (here: for

Exercising voting rights by authorised third parties and

exercising voting rights by authorised third

their respective changes, depending on the communication

parties)

channel:

Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot of the proxy:

03 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20240603; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

Exercise of voting rights by electronic absentee ballot of the proxy via the password-protected internet service at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor- relations/annual-general-meetings:

  • 04 June 2024, until the close of the vote by the chairperson of the meeting in the Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024
    in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
    20240604; until the close of the vote by the chairperson of the meeting in the Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024

Exercise of voting rights by issuing sub-proxies and instructions by the third party proxy to the proxies appointed by the Company:

    • in writing or in text form by post, fax or e-mail until 03 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);
      in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
      20240603; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
    • electronically via the password-protected internet service at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor- relations/annual-general-meetings until 04 June 2024, until the close of the vote by the chairperson of the meeting in the Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024
      in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
      20240604; until the close of the vote by the chairperson of the meeting in the Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024
  2. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Online Participation through exercising the right to speak in the meeting

1.Nature of the shareholder's participation

Online Participation through exercising the right to speak

in the meeting (also available for authorised

representatives);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

VI;

ISO 20022: VIRT

(also: PX;

ISO 20022: PRXY)

2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of

Online Participation through exercising the right to speak

participation

in the meeting (also available for authorised

representatives) requires timely registration for the Annual

General Meeting.

Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:

28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

20240528; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.Deadline set by the issuer for voting

n/a

E. Agenda

E. Agenda - Agenda item 1

1.Clear identification of the agenda item

1

2.Heading of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements

and the management report for the 2023 financial year,

the approved consolidated financial statements and the

Group management report for the 2023 financial year and

the report of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial

year

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

documents

relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote

n/a

5.Alternative options for voting

n/a

E. Agenda - Agenda item 2

1.Clear identification of the agenda item

2

2.Heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the appropriation of balance sheet profit

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

documents

relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote

Binding vote;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

BV;

ISO 20022: BNDG

5.Alternative options for voting

Advocacy, rejection, abstention;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB;

ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3.1

1.Clear identification of the agenda item

3.1

2.Heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members

of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year -

Frank Niehage, LL.M. (University of Houston Law Center)

(Chairman of the Management Board)

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

documents

relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote

Binding vote;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

BV;

ISO 20022: BNDG

5.Alternative options for voting

Advocacy, rejection, abstention;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB;

ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3.2

1. Clear identification of the agenda item

3.2

2. Heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members

of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year -

Dr. Benon Janos (Member of the Management Board)

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

documents

relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote

Binding vote;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

BV;

ISO 20022: BNDG

5. Alternative options for voting

Advocacy, rejection, abstention;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB;

ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3.3

1. Clear identification of the agenda item

3.3

2.Heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members

of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year -

Stephan Simmang (Member of the Management Board)

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

documents

relations/annual-general-meetings

4. Vote

Binding vote;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

BV;

ISO 20022: BNDG

5. Alternative options for voting

Advocacy, rejection, abstention;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB;

ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3.4

1. Clear identification of the agenda item

3.4

2.Heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members

of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year -

Muhamad Said Chahrour (Deputy Chairman of the

Management Board and COO up to and including 28 July

2023)

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

documents

relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote

Binding vote;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

BV;

ISO 20022: BNDG

5.Alternative options for voting

Advocacy, rejection, abstention;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB;

ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 4.1

1.Clear identification of the agenda item

4.1

2.Heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members

of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year -

Martin Korbmacher (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

documents

relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote

Binding vote;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

BV;

ISO 20022: BNDG

5.Alternative options for voting

Advocacy, rejection, abstention;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB;

ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 4.2

1.Clear identification of the agenda item

4.2

2.Heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members

of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year -

Stefan Müller (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board)

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

documents

relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote

Binding vote;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

BV;

ISO 20022: BNDG

5.Alternative options for voting

Advocacy, rejection, abstention;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB;

ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 4.3

1.Clear identification of the agenda item

4.3

2.Heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members

of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year -

Herbert Seuling (Member of the Supervisory Board)

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

documents

relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote

Binding vote;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

BV;

ISO 20022: BNDG

5.Alternative options for voting

Advocacy, rejection, abstention;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB;

ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 4.4

1.Clear identification of the agenda item

4.4

2.Heading of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members

of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year -

Aygül Özkan (Member of the Supervisory Board)

3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

documents

relations/annual-general-meetings

4.Vote

Binding vote;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

BV;

ISO 20022: BNDG

5.Alternative options for voting

Advocacy, rejection, abstention;

in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB;

ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST

E. Agenda - Agenda item 4.5

1.Clear identification of the agenda item

4.5

