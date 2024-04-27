Annual General Meeting
of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04 June 2024
Information pursuant to Section 125 (2) of the German Stock Corporation Act ("AktG") in conjunction with Section 125 (5) AktG, Article 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of Disclosure
Description
A. Content of the communication
1.Unique identifier of the event
Virtual Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04
June 2024;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
FTK_flatexDEGIRO_AG_AGM:062024
2.Nature of the communication
Convocation to the Annual General Meeting;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
NEWM
ISO 20022: NEWM
B. Information on the issuer
1.ISIN
DE000FTG1111
2.Name of the issuer
flatexDEGIRO AG
C. Information on the Annual General Meeting
1.Date of the Annual General Meeting
04 June 2024;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
20240604
2.Time of the Annual General Meeting (start)
10:00 hours (CEST);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
08:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
3.Nature of the Annual General Meeting
Ordinary Annual General Meeting as a virtual Annual
General Meeting without physical presence of
shareholders or their proxies at the venue of the Annual
General Meeting (with the exception of the proxies
appointed by the Company);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
GMET;
ISO 20022: GMET
This document is a convenience translation
of the German original for English-speaking readers.
The original German version is the sole legally binding version.
4.Venue of the Annual General Meeting
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) to the company's
password-protected online service for following the Annual
General Meeting in audiovisual form and for exercising
shareholders' rights:
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
relations/annual-general-meetings
Venue of the Annual General Meeting as defined by the
German Stock Corporation Act:
Registered office of flatexDEGIRO AG,
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16 - 18,
60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies (with
the exception of the proxies appointed by the company) at
the venue of the Annual General Meeting within the
meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act is excluded.
In the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU)
2018/1212:
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
relations/annual-general-meetings
5.Recording date
28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
(technically relevant date regarding the numbers
Pursuant to Section 67(2) sentence 1 of the German Stock
of shares, so-called technical record date)
Corporation Act, rights and obligations arising from shares
exist only for and against the person entered in the share
register in relation to the company. Accordingly, the
registration status of the share register on the day of the
Annual General Meeting is decisive for the right to
participate and for the number of voting rights to which a
shareholder is entitled. For settlement-related reasons, no
re-registrations will be made in the share register during the
period from Wednesday, 29 May 2024 up to and including
Tuesday, 04 June 2024. Therefore, the registration status of
the share register on the day of the Annual General Meeting
corresponds to the status after the last re-registration on
Tuesday, 28 May 2024. The technical record date is
therefore the end of 28 May 2024.
In the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU)
2018/1212:
20240528, 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
6.Website of the Annual General Meeting /
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
relations/annual-general-meetings
D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting
D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Following live via video and audio broadcast of the Annual General Meeting
1.Nature of the shareholder's participation
Following live video and audio broadcast of the Annual
General Meeting via the password-protected online service
at the following address:
This document is a convenience translation
of the German original for English-speaking readers.
The original German version is the sole legally binding version.
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
relations/annual-general-meetings
(also available for authorised representatives);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
VI;
(also: PX;
ISO 20022: PRXY)
2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of
Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:
participation
28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
20240528; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
3.Deadline set by the issuer for voting
n/a
It will be possible to follow the virtual Annual General
Meeting by means of electronic video and audio broadcast
via the password-protected internet service on 04 June
2024, from 10:00 hours (CEST) until the end of the Annual
General Meeting;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
20240604; 8:00 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) until
the end of the Annual General Meeting
D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by absentee ballot
1.Nature of the shareholder's participation
Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
EV;
ISO 20022: MAIL
2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of
The exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot requires
participation
timely registration for the Annual General Meeting.
Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:
28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
20240528; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
3.Deadline set by the issuer for voting (here: for
Exercising voting rights by absentee ballot or and their
voting by absentee ballot)
respective changes:
03 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
20240603; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
This document is a convenience translation
of the German original for English-speaking readers.
The original German version is the sole legally binding version.
D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by electronic absentee ballot
1.Nature of the shareholder's participation
Exercise of voting rights by electronic absentee ballot via
the password-protected internet service at
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
relations/annual-general-meetings;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
EV;
ISO 20022: EVOT
2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of
The exercise of voting rights by electronic absentee ballot
participation
requires timely registration for the Annual General
Meeting.
Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:
28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
20240528; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer (here: for
Exercising voting rights by electronic absentee ballot and
voting by electronic absentee ballot)
their respective changes:
including the day of the Annual General Meeting (4 June
2024), until the close of the vote by the chairperson of the
meeting in the Annual General Meeting on
04 June 2024 (receipt decisive);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
20240604 until the close of the vote by the chairperson of
the meeting in the Annual General Meeting on 04 June
2024
D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by Company proxies
1.Nature of the shareholder's participation
Exercising voting rights by issuance of proxies and
instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
PX;
ISO 20022: PRXY
2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of
The exercise of voting rights by issuance of proxies and
participation
instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company
requires timely registration for the Annual General
Meeting.
Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:
28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
20240528; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
This document is a convenience translation
of the German original for English-speaking readers.
The original German version is the sole legally binding version.
3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer (here: for
Exercising voting rights by issuance of proxies (with
voting by issuance of proxies and instructions to
instructions) to the proxies appointed by the Company
the proxies appointed by the Company)
(also available for authorised representatives) and their
respective changes depending on the communication
channel:
• in writing or in text form by post, fax or e-mail until 03
June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
20240603; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal
Time)
• electronically via the password-protected internet
service at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
relations/annual-general-meetings until the close of
the vote by the chairperson of the meeting in the
Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024 (receipt is
decisive);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
20240604; until the close of the vote by the
chairperson of the meeting in the Annual General
Meeting on 04 June 2024
D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - voting by third party proxy
1.Nature of the shareholder's participation
Exercise of voting rights by authorised third parties;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
PX;
ISO 20022: PRXY
2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of
The exercise of voting rights by authorised third parties
participation
requires timely registration for the Annual General
Meeting.
Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:
28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
20240528; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
3.Deadline for voting set by the issuer (here: for
Exercising voting rights by authorised third parties and
exercising voting rights by authorised third
their respective changes, depending on the communication
parties)
channel:
Exercise of voting rights by absentee ballot of the proxy:
• 03 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
This document is a convenience translation
of the German original for English-speaking readers.
The original German version is the sole legally binding version.
20240603; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
Exercise of voting rights by electronic absentee ballot of the proxy via the password-protected internet service at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor- relations/annual-general-meetings:
-
04 June 2024, until the close of the vote by the chairperson of the meeting in the Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240604; until the close of the vote by the chairperson of the meeting in the Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024
Exercise of voting rights by issuing sub-proxies and instructions by the third party proxy to the proxies appointed by the Company:
-
in writing or in text form by post, fax or e-mail until 03 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240603; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
- electronically via the password-protected internet service at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor- relations/annual-general-meetings until 04 June 2024, until the close of the vote by the chairperson of the meeting in the Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240604; until the close of the vote by the chairperson of the meeting in the Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024
- in writing or in text form by post, fax or e-mail until 03 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);
- Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Online Participation through exercising the right to speak in the meeting
1.Nature of the shareholder's participation
Online Participation through exercising the right to speak
in the meeting (also available for authorised
representatives);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
VI;
ISO 20022: VIRT
(also: PX;
ISO 20022: PRXY)
2.Time limit set by the issuer for the notification of
Online Participation through exercising the right to speak
participation
in the meeting (also available for authorised
representatives) requires timely registration for the Annual
General Meeting.
This document is a convenience translation
of the German original for English-speaking readers.
The original German version is the sole legally binding version.
Registration for the Annual General Meeting until:
28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive);
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
20240528; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
3.Deadline set by the issuer for voting
n/a
E. Agenda
E. Agenda - Agenda item 1
1.Clear identification of the agenda item
1
2.Heading of the agenda item
Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements
and the management report for the 2023 financial year,
the approved consolidated financial statements and the
Group management report for the 2023 financial year and
the report of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial
year
3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
documents
relations/annual-general-meetings
4.Vote
n/a
5.Alternative options for voting
n/a
E. Agenda - Agenda item 2
1.Clear identification of the agenda item
2
2.Heading of the agenda item
Resolution on the appropriation of balance sheet profit
3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
documents
relations/annual-general-meetings
4.Vote
Binding vote;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
BV;
ISO 20022: BNDG
5.Alternative options for voting
Advocacy, rejection, abstention;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB;
ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3.1
1.Clear identification of the agenda item
3.1
2.Heading of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members
of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year -
Frank Niehage, LL.M. (University of Houston Law Center)
(Chairman of the Management Board)
3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
documents
relations/annual-general-meetings
4.Vote
Binding vote;
This document is a convenience translation
of the German original for English-speaking readers.
The original German version is the sole legally binding version.
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
BV;
ISO 20022: BNDG
5.Alternative options for voting
Advocacy, rejection, abstention;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB;
ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3.2
1. Clear identification of the agenda item
3.2
2. Heading of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members
of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year -
Dr. Benon Janos (Member of the Management Board)
3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
documents
relations/annual-general-meetings
4.Vote
Binding vote;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
BV;
ISO 20022: BNDG
5. Alternative options for voting
Advocacy, rejection, abstention;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB;
ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3.3
1. Clear identification of the agenda item
3.3
2.Heading of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members
of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year -
Stephan Simmang (Member of the Management Board)
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
documents
relations/annual-general-meetings
4. Vote
Binding vote;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
BV;
ISO 20022: BNDG
5. Alternative options for voting
Advocacy, rejection, abstention;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB;
ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3.4
This document is a convenience translation
of the German original for English-speaking readers.
The original German version is the sole legally binding version.
1. Clear identification of the agenda item
3.4
2.Heading of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members
of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year -
Muhamad Said Chahrour (Deputy Chairman of the
Management Board and COO up to and including 28 July
2023)
3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
documents
relations/annual-general-meetings
4.Vote
Binding vote;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
BV;
ISO 20022: BNDG
5.Alternative options for voting
Advocacy, rejection, abstention;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB;
ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
E. Agenda - Agenda item 4.1
1.Clear identification of the agenda item
4.1
2.Heading of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members
of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year -
Martin Korbmacher (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)
3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
documents
relations/annual-general-meetings
4.Vote
Binding vote;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
BV;
ISO 20022: BNDG
5.Alternative options for voting
Advocacy, rejection, abstention;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB;
ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
E. Agenda - Agenda item 4.2
1.Clear identification of the agenda item
4.2
2.Heading of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members
of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year -
Stefan Müller (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board)
3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
documents
relations/annual-general-meetings
4.Vote
Binding vote;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
This document is a convenience translation
of the German original for English-speaking readers.
The original German version is the sole legally binding version.
BV;
ISO 20022: BNDG
5.Alternative options for voting
Advocacy, rejection, abstention;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB;
ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
E. Agenda - Agenda item 4.3
1.Clear identification of the agenda item
4.3
2.Heading of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members
of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year -
Herbert Seuling (Member of the Supervisory Board)
3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
documents
relations/annual-general-meetings
4.Vote
Binding vote;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
BV;
ISO 20022: BNDG
5.Alternative options for voting
Advocacy, rejection, abstention;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB;
ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
E. Agenda - Agenda item 4.4
1.Clear identification of the agenda item
4.4
2.Heading of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members
of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year -
Aygül Özkan (Member of the Supervisory Board)
3.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
documents
relations/annual-general-meetings
4.Vote
Binding vote;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
BV;
ISO 20022: BNDG
5.Alternative options for voting
Advocacy, rejection, abstention;
in the format pursuant to Implementation Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB;
ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST
E. Agenda - Agenda item 4.5
1.Clear identification of the agenda item
4.5
This document is a convenience translation
of the German original for English-speaking readers.
The original German version is the sole legally binding version.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 26 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2024 20:36:04 UTC.