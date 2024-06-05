Annual General Meeting

of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04 June 2024

Overview with information pursuant to Section 125 of the German Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with Table 8 of the Annex to the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 ("EU-IR")

Notification of corporate events other than general meetings

LEI: 529900IRBZTADXJB6757

Type of Information

Description

A. Specification of the corporate event

1.Unique identifier of the corporate event

FDGAGDIV2024

2.Type of corporate event

Distribution of profit

3.ISIN

DE000FTG1111

4.ISIN (further)

n/a

5.Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-

relations/annual-general-meetings

More information

Distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.04 per no-par value

share entitled to dividends for the 2023 financial year.

Ex-Date: 20240605

Payment date: 20240607

(in the format pursuant to EU-IR 2018/1212: 20240607)

This document is a convenience translation

of the German original for English-speaking readers.

The original German version is the sole legally binding version.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 21:51:07 UTC.