Annual General Meeting
of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04 June 2024
Overview with information pursuant to Section 125 of the German Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with Table 8 of the Annex to the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 ("EU-IR")
Notification of corporate events other than general meetings
LEI: 529900IRBZTADXJB6757
Type of Information
Description
A. Specification of the corporate event
1.Unique identifier of the corporate event
FDGAGDIV2024
2.Type of corporate event
Distribution of profit
3.ISIN
DE000FTG1111
4.ISIN (further)
n/a
5.Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-
relations/annual-general-meetings
More information
Distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.04 per no-par value
share entitled to dividends for the 2023 financial year.
Ex-Date: 20240605
Payment date: 20240607
(in the format pursuant to EU-IR 2018/1212: 20240607)
This document is a convenience translation
of the German original for English-speaking readers.
The original German version is the sole legally binding version.
