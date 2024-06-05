Annual General Meeting

of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04 June 2024

Overview with information pursuant to Section 125 of the German Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with Table 8 of the Annex to the Implementation Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 ("EU-IR")

Notification of corporate events other than general meetings

LEI: 529900IRBZTADXJB6757

Type of Information Description A. Specification of the corporate event 1.Unique identifier of the corporate event FDGAGDIV2024 2.Type of corporate event Distribution of profit 3.ISIN DE000FTG1111 4.ISIN (further) n/a 5.Uniform Resource Locator (URL) https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en/investor- relations/annual-general-meetings More information Distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.04 per no-par value share entitled to dividends for the 2023 financial year. Ex-Date: 20240605 Payment date: 20240607 (in the format pursuant to EU-IR 2018/1212: 20240607)

This document is a convenience translation

of the German original for English-speaking readers.

The original German version is the sole legally binding version.