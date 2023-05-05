FlatexDEGIRO : Information regarding your speech

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023 Information about your speech at the virtual Annual General Meeting 1. Technical requirements General In order to make speeches by way of video communication, you need a camera and microphone on your end device that can be accessed from the browser, as well as one of the following browsers, depending on the device: For a non-mobile end device (PC, notebook, laptop): Chrome from version 89, Edge from version 88 or Safari from version 13.1.

non-mobile end device (PC, notebook, laptop): Chrome from version 89, Edge from version 88 or Safari from version 13.1. For an Android mobile device: Chrome version 89 or higher

For a mobile iOS end device: Safari as of version 13.1 No further installation of software components or apps on the end devices is required. Persons who have registered for a speech via the registration desk will be activated for their speech in the password-protected internet service. The Company reserves the right to check the functionality of the video communication between the shareholder or proxy and the Company during the meeting and before the speech and to reject the speech if the functionality is not ensured. Please note that your browser does not have a pop-upblocker activated. Internet connection Please deactivate active VPN connections. An active VPN connection may significantly reduce the transmission quality. At a public WLAN hotspot (e.g. hotel, restaurant, etc.), a guest WLAN or company WLAN or in a public WLAN, certain functions (e.g. websocket) or the bandwidth are sometimes restricted. Mobile connections may often not be stable and sufficient. In this case, please change your internet connection. 2. Sequence of your speech General If you wish to speak via video communication, you must register at the registration desk. Please indicate the agenda items to which your speech relates. If you wish to make a motion in your speech, please indicate the content of your motion. You can also voluntarily provide a telephone number and/or e-mail address where you can be reached during the general debate. After you have registered to speak for the first time, a function test of the two-way connection will be carried out together with you. After a successful function test, you will be called to speak at the appropriate time. Practical tips for your speech by way of video communication. Clothing: Avoid clothing with a small checked pattern as this can create a moiré effect (flicker) in the camera image.

Lighting: Make sure that your face is well illuminated during the lecture. Avoid bright light sources (e.g. windows) in the background. This document is a convenience translation of the German original for English-speaking readers. The original German version is the sole legally binding version.

Avoid acoustic and/or visual disturbances: Ensure a quiet environment with as little disturbing noise as possible. Please put mobile phones on vibrate or mute. Deactivate e-mail programmes and messenger services during your speech. After your first request to speak at the request to speak table The incoming applications for speaking engagements will be processed by the support team one by one. Please wait until you are first called by the support team for the function test. For the function test, you will receive a request to join a test room in a separate pop-up window. In the meantime, you can continue to follow the broadcast of the Annual General Meeting. Request in a separate pop-up window to enter the test room (function test) In this step, we check the functionality and technical requirements of your hardware and software components together with you. Please first confirm the request for the function test with "Enter test room" in the separate pop-up window. Please click on "Join conference". A member of the support team will guide you through the further steps. During the function test, you can continue to follow the broadcast of the Annual General Meeting. After the successful function test, we will inform the chairperson of the meeting that you are basically ready to speak. The chairperson will call you to speak at the appropriate time. Invitation in a separate pop-up window to enter the computer room You will receive an invitation to enter the computer room in a separate pop-up window. Please confirm this notice immediately. You will be called as one of the next speakers at the AGM. As soon as you have confirmed "Join conference" again, you will see the live broadcast of the AGM. Please now confirm (as you did in the test room) the activation of your microphone and camera and remain ready to speak. You are now following the event in real time. Call for your speech by the chairman of the meeting Please begin your speech as soon as the chairperson has given you the floor. After your speech When you have finished speaking, leave the conference room again by confirming the final pop-up window. You can now follow the Annual General Meeting via the video and audio transmission. This starts automatically. For technical reasons, there is a delay in the transmission of images and sound via stream. It is therefore possible that you will still be able to follow the end of your own speech in the video and audio transmission. 3. Questions regarding the flow of your speech Test room You have not yet received a request to enter the test room? Please check the status of your request to speak. The status "open" means that your request to speak is still being processed. The support team will ask you to enter the test room in due course with a separate pop-up window. Please remain reachable. We also ask you to check your internet connection: At a public WLAN hotspot (e.g. hotel, restaurant, etc.), a guest WLAN or company WLAN or in a public WLAN, certain functions (e.g. websocket) or the bandwidth are sometimes restricted. Mobile connections may often not be stable and sufficient. In this case, please change your internet connection. You have received a prompt in a separate pop-up window to enter the test room, but it does not open? We tried to reach you, but unfortunately we did not receive any response. Please remain reachable. The support team will contact you again. This document is a convenience translation of the German original for English-speaking readers. The original German version is the sole legally binding version.