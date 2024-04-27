Proposal by the Management Board on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit

pursuant to Section 170(2) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG):

The Management Board intends to submit the following proposal to the Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on 04 June 2024 for the appropriation of the balance sheet profit generated in the 2023 financial year:

The balance sheet profit of EUR 75,543,583.81 reported in the annual financial statements of the company for the 2023 financial year shall be used as follows:

Distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.04 per no-par value share entitled to dividends EUR 4,401,301.92* Transfer to other revenue reserves EUR 71,142,281.89* Carry-forward to new account EUR 0.00 Balance sheet profit EUR 75,543,583.81

The total dividend and the residual amount to be allocated to other revenue reserves in the above proposal for the appropriation of the balance sheet profit are based on the share capital of EUR 110,032,548.00, divided into 110,032,548 no-par value shares carrying dividend rights, at the time the Annual General Meeting is convened.

The number of shares entitled to dividends may change untill the Annual General Meeting adopts the resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit due to the existing share option programs. In this case, a correspondingly adjusted proposal for the appropriation of profits will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting, which will continue to provide for a distribution of EUR 0.04 per no-par value share entitled to dividends.

The adjustment is made as follows: If the number of shares entitled to dividends and thus the total dividend increases, the amount to be transferred to other revenue reserves is reduced accordingly.

The entitlement to the dividend is due on the third business day following the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. on 07 June 2024.

Frankfurt am Main, April 2024

flatexDEGIRO AG

The Management Board

This edition of the Management Board's Proposal on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit, prepared for the convenience of English-speaking readers, is a translation of the German original. For purposes of interpretation the German version is the sole legally binding version.