FlatexDEGIRO : Monthly Commercial KPI - March 2023

5 April 2023

Monthly Statistics March 2023

(non-IFRS, preliminary, non-audited)

In March, 34,000 new customer accounts joined flatexDEGIRO, bringing the total customer base to 2.50 million.

Assets under Custody amounted to EUR 45.1 billion at the end of the month, including EUR 41.7 billion of securities and EUR 3.3 billion of cash deposits.

The margin loan book amounted to EUR 0.9 billion.

flatexDEGIRO customers executed 5.8 million transactions in March 2023, with 74% of all transactions relating to Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc.)

February 2023 March 2023 Change M/M March 2022 Change Y/Y Customer Accounts Customer accounts end of month in m 2,47 2,50 1% 2,21 13% Customer account additions (gross) in k 36 34 -5% 69 -50% Assets Under Custody (AUC) Total AUC in EUR bn 44,0 45,1 2% 43,1 5% - thereof Securities in EUR bn 40,5 41,7 3% 39,8 5% - thereof Cash in EUR bn 3,5 3,3 -4% 3,3 1% Margin Loan Book in EUR bn 0,9 0,9 4% 1,1 -12% Trading Trading Days* 19 23 21% 23 0% Settled Transactions in m 5,2 5,8 12% 8,1 -28% Share of Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc) 73% 74% 1% 75% -1% Share of ETF & Funds 18% 16% -11% 16% -3% Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) in m 0,27 0,25 -8% 0,35 -28% * excluding days on which exchanges in DE/NL/US are closed

