FlatexDEGIRO : Monthly Commercial KPI - March 2023
5 April 2023
Monthly Statistics March 2023
(non-IFRS, preliminary, non-audited)
In March, 34,000 new customer accounts joined flatexDEGIRO, bringing the total customer base to 2.50 million.
Assets under Custody amounted to EUR 45.1 billion at the end of the month, including EUR 41.7 billion of securities and EUR 3.3 billion of cash deposits.
The margin loan book amounted to EUR 0.9 billion.
flatexDEGIRO customers executed 5.8 million transactions in March 2023, with 74% of all transactions relating to Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc.)
February 2023
|
March 2023
|
Change M/M
March 2022
Change Y/Y
Customer Accounts
Customer accounts end of month
in m
2,47
2,50
1%
2,21
13%
Customer account additions (gross)
in k
36
34
-5%
69
-50%
Assets Under Custody (AUC)
Total AUC
in EUR bn
44,0
45,1
2%
43,1
5%
- thereof Securities
in EUR bn
40,5
41,7
3%
39,8
5%
- thereof Cash
in EUR bn
3,5
3,3
-4%
3,3
1%
Margin Loan Book
in EUR bn
0,9
0,9
4%
1,1
-12%
Trading
Trading Days*
|
|
|
|
|
|
Settled Transactions
in m
5,2
5,8
12%
8,1
-28%
Share of Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc)
73%
74%
1%
75%
-1%
Share of ETF & Funds
18%
16%
-11%
16%
-3%
Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)
in m
0,27
0,25
-8%
0,35
-28%
* excluding days on which exchanges in DE/NL/US are closed
For further information, please contact
Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications +49 160 9277450 achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com
flatexDEGIRO
Monthly Statistics for March 2023 (non-IFRS, preliminary, unaudited)
Last 13 Months
Feb
Mar
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Customer Accounts
Customer accounts end of month
in m
2,47
2,50
1%
2,21
2,24
2,27
2,29
2,31
2,32
2,36
2,38
2,40
2,40
2,44
2,47
2,50
13%
Customer account additions (gross)
in k
36
34
-5%
69
34
38
25
26
35
33
31
29
26
43
36
34
-50%
Total AUC
in EUR bn
44,0
45,1
2%
43,1
40,2
39,8
38,0
40,1
39,6
37,6
40,0
41,9
39,5
43,5
44,0
45,1
5%
- thereof Securities
in EUR bn
40,5
41,7
3%
39,8
37,3
36,7
34,9
36,9
36,3
34,0
36,5
38,4
36,2
40,0
40,5
41,7
5%
- thereof Cash
in EUR bn
3,5
3,3
-4%
3,3
2,9
3,1
3,2
3,2
3,3
3,5
3,4
3,5
3,2
3,5
3,5
3,3
1%
Margin Loan Book
in EUR bn
0,9
0,9
4%
1,1
1,1
1,0
1,0
1,0
1,0
0,9
0,9
0,9
0,9
0,9
0,9
0,9
4%
Trading Days*
19
23
21%
23
19
21
19
20
23
21
20
21
21
22
19
23
0%
Settled Transactions
in m
5,2
5,8
12%
8,1
5,3
5,7
5,2
4,7
5,7
4,8
4,5
5,0
4,2
5,3
5,2
5,8
-28%
Share of Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc)
73%
74%
1%
75%
76%
75%
73%
73%
76%
73%
72%
70%
71%
74%
73%
74%
-1%
Share of ETF & Funds
18%
16%
-11%
16%
16%
16%
18%
18%
17%
17%
17%
20%
20%
17%
18%
16%
-3%
Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)
in m
0,27
0,25
-8%
0,35
0,28
0,27
0,27
0,23
0,25
0,23
0,23
0,24
0,20
0,24
0,27
0,25
-28%
* excluding days on which exchanges in DE/NL/US are closed
Disclaimer
flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:40:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
