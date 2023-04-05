Advanced search
FlatexDEGIRO : Monthly Commercial KPI - March 2023

04/05/2023 | 02:41am EDT
5 April 2023

Monthly Statistics March 2023

(non-IFRS, preliminary, non-audited)

In March, 34,000 new customer accounts joined flatexDEGIRO, bringing the total customer base to 2.50 million.

Assets under Custody amounted to EUR 45.1 billion at the end of the month, including EUR 41.7 billion of securities and EUR 3.3 billion of cash deposits.

The margin loan book amounted to EUR 0.9 billion.

flatexDEGIRO customers executed 5.8 million transactions in March 2023, with 74% of all transactions relating to Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc.)

February 2023

March 2023

Change M/M

March 2022

Change Y/Y

Customer Accounts

Customer accounts end of month

in m

2,47

2,50

1%

2,21

13%

Customer account additions (gross)

in k

36

34

-5%

69

-50%

Assets Under Custody (AUC)

Total AUC

in EUR bn

44,0

45,1

2%

43,1

5%

- thereof Securities

in EUR bn

40,5

41,7

3%

39,8

5%

- thereof Cash

in EUR bn

3,5

3,3

-4%

3,3

1%

Margin Loan Book

in EUR bn

0,9

0,9

4%

1,1

-12%

Trading

Trading Days*

19

23

21%

23

0%

Settled Transactions

in m

5,2

5,8

12%

8,1

-28%

Share of Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc)

73%

74%

1%

75%

-1%

Share of ETF & Funds

18%

16%

-11%

16%

-3%

Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)

in m

0,27

0,25

-8%

0,35

-28%

* excluding days on which exchanges in DE/NL/US are closed

For further information, please contact

Achim Schreck

Head of IR & Corporate Communications +49 160 9277450 achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

flatexDEGIRO

Monthly Statistics for March 2023 (non-IFRS, preliminary, unaudited)

2023

Change

Last 13 Months

Change

Feb

Mar

Month-on-Month

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Year-on-Year

Customer Accounts

Customer accounts end of month

in m

2,47

2,50

1%

2,21

2,24

2,27

2,29

2,31

2,32

2,36

2,38

2,40

2,40

2,44

2,47

2,50

13%

Customer account additions (gross)

in k

36

34

-5%

69

34

38

25

26

35

33

31

29

26

43

36

34

-50%

Assets Under Custody (AUC)

Total AUC

in EUR bn

44,0

45,1

2%

43,1

40,2

39,8

38,0

40,1

39,6

37,6

40,0

41,9

39,5

43,5

44,0

45,1

5%

- thereof Securities

in EUR bn

40,5

41,7

3%

39,8

37,3

36,7

34,9

36,9

36,3

34,0

36,5

38,4

36,2

40,0

40,5

41,7

5%

- thereof Cash

in EUR bn

3,5

3,3

-4%

3,3

2,9

3,1

3,2

3,2

3,3

3,5

3,4

3,5

3,2

3,5

3,5

3,3

1%

Margin Loan Book

in EUR bn

0,9

0,9

4%

1,1

1,1

1,0

1,0

1,0

1,0

0,9

0,9

0,9

0,9

0,9

0,9

0,9

4%

Trading

Trading Days*

19

23

21%

23

19

21

19

20

23

21

20

21

21

22

19

23

0%

Settled Transactions

in m

5,2

5,8

12%

8,1

5,3

5,7

5,2

4,7

5,7

4,8

4,5

5,0

4,2

5,3

5,2

5,8

-28%

Share of Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc)

73%

74%

1%

75%

76%

75%

73%

73%

76%

73%

72%

70%

71%

74%

73%

74%

-1%

Share of ETF & Funds

18%

16%

-11%

16%

16%

16%

18%

18%

17%

17%

17%

20%

20%

17%

18%

16%

-3%

Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)

in m

0,27

0,25

-8%

0,35

0,28

0,27

0,27

0,23

0,25

0,23

0,23

0,24

0,20

0,24

0,27

0,25

-28%

* excluding days on which exchanges in DE/NL/US are closed

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
