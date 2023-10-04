4 October 2023

Monthly Statistics September 2023

(non-IFRS, preliminary, non-audited)

In September, 25,000 new customer accounts joined flatexDEGIRO, bringing the total customer base to 2.63 million.

Assets under Custody amounted to EUR 47.0 billion at the end of the month, including EUR 43.7 billion of securities and EUR 3.3 billion of cash deposits.

The margin loan book amounted to EUR 1.0 billion.

flatexDEGIRO customers executed 4.1 million transactions in September 2023, with 71% of all transactions relating to Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc.)

Aug 23 Sep 23 Change M/M Sep 22 Change Y/Y Customer Accounts Customer accounts end of month in m 2,61 2,63 1% 2,36 12% Customer account additions (gross) in k 28 25 -13% 33 -25% Assets Under Custody (AUC) Total AUC in EUR bn 48,0 47,0 -2% 37,6 25% - thereof Securities in EUR bn 44,6 43,7 -2% 34,0 28% - thereof Cash in EUR bn 3,4 3,3 -3% 3,5 -8% Margin Loan Book in EUR bn 1,0 1,0 0% 0,9 5% Trading Trading Days* 23 20 -13% 21 -5% Settled Transactions in m 5,1 4,1 -20% 4,8 -15% Share of Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc) 73% 71% -2% 73% -2% Share of ETF & Funds 18% 19% 8% 17% 11% Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) in m 0,22 0,21 -8% 0,23 -11%

* excluding days on which exchanges in DE/NL/US are closed

