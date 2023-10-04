4 October 2023
Monthly Statistics September 2023
(non-IFRS, preliminary, non-audited)
In September, 25,000 new customer accounts joined flatexDEGIRO, bringing the total customer base to 2.63 million.
Assets under Custody amounted to EUR 47.0 billion at the end of the month, including EUR 43.7 billion of securities and EUR 3.3 billion of cash deposits.
The margin loan book amounted to EUR 1.0 billion.
flatexDEGIRO customers executed 4.1 million transactions in September 2023, with 71% of all transactions relating to Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc.)
Aug 23
Sep 23
Change M/M
Sep 22
Change Y/Y
Customer Accounts
Customer accounts end of month
in m
2,61
2,63
1%
2,36
12%
Customer account additions (gross)
in k
28
25
-13%
33
-25%
Assets Under Custody (AUC)
Total AUC
in EUR bn
48,0
47,0
-2%
37,6
25%
- thereof Securities
in EUR bn
44,6
43,7
-2%
34,0
28%
- thereof Cash
in EUR bn
3,4
3,3
-3%
3,5
-8%
Margin Loan Book
in EUR bn
1,0
1,0
0%
0,9
5%
Trading
Trading Days*
23
20
-13%
21
-5%
Settled Transactions
in m
5,1
4,1
-20%
4,8
-15%
Share of Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc)
73%
71%
-2%
73%
-2%
Share of ETF & Funds
18%
19%
8%
17%
11%
Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)
in m
0,22
0,21
-8%
0,23
-11%
* excluding days on which exchanges in DE/NL/US are closed
2023
Change
Last 13 Months
Change
Aug
Sep
Month-on-Month
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Year-on-Year
Customer Accounts
Customer accounts end of month
in m
2,61
2,63
1%
2,36
2,38
2,40
2,40
2,44
2,47
2,50
2,52
2,54
2,56
2,58
2,61
2,63
12%
Customer account additions (gross)
in k
28
25
-13%
33
31
29
26
43
36
34
26
25
23
24
28
25
-25%
Assets Under Custody (AUC)
Total AUC
in EUR bn
48,0
47,0
-2%
37,6
40,0
41,9
39,5
43,5
44,0
45,1
45,0
46,2
47,8
49,4
48,0
47,0
25%
- thereof Securities
in EUR bn
44,6
43,7
-2%
34,0
36,5
38,4
36,2
40,0
40,5
41,7
41,8
42,8
44,2
45,8
44,6
43,7
28%
- thereof Cash
in EUR bn
3,4
3,3
-3%
3,5
3,4
3,5
3,2
3,5
3,5
3,3
3,2
3,4
3,5
3,6
3,4
3,3
-8%
Margin Loan Book
in EUR bn
1,0
1,0
0%
0,9
0,9
0,9
0,9
0,9
0,9
0,9
1,0
1,0
0,9
0,9
1,0
1,0
5%
Trading
Trading Days*
23
20
-13%
21
20
21
21
22
19
23
18
21
21
20
23
20
-5%
Settled Transactions
in m
5,1
4,1
-20%
4,8
4,5
5,0
4,2
5,3
5,2
5,8
3,9
4,7
4,6
4,6
5,1
4,1
-15%
Share of Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc)
73%
71%
-2%
73%
72%
70%
71%
74%
73%
74%
71%
73%
74%
74%
73%
71%
-2%
Share of ETF & Funds
18%
19%
8%
17%
17%
20%
20%
17%
18%
16%
20%
18%
17%
17%
18%
19%
11%
Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)
in m
0,22
0,21
-8%
0,23
0,23
0,24
0,20
0,24
0,27
0,25
0,22
0,22
0,22
0,23
0,22
0,21
-11%
* excluding days on which exchanges in DE/NL/US are closed
