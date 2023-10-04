4 October 2023

Monthly Statistics September 2023

(non-IFRS, preliminary, non-audited)

In September, 25,000 new customer accounts joined flatexDEGIRO, bringing the total customer base to 2.63 million.

Assets under Custody amounted to EUR 47.0 billion at the end of the month, including EUR 43.7 billion of securities and EUR 3.3 billion of cash deposits.

The margin loan book amounted to EUR 1.0 billion.

flatexDEGIRO customers executed 4.1 million transactions in September 2023, with 71% of all transactions relating to Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc.)

Aug 23

Sep 23

Change M/M

Sep 22

Change Y/Y

Customer Accounts

Customer accounts end of month

in m

2,61

2,63

1%

2,36

12%

Customer account additions (gross)

in k

28

25

-13%

33

-25%

Assets Under Custody (AUC)

Total AUC

in EUR bn

48,0

47,0

-2%

37,6

25%

- thereof Securities

in EUR bn

44,6

43,7

-2%

34,0

28%

- thereof Cash

in EUR bn

3,4

3,3

-3%

3,5

-8%

Margin Loan Book

in EUR bn

1,0

1,0

0%

0,9

5%

Trading

Trading Days*

23

20

-13%

21

-5%

Settled Transactions

in m

5,1

4,1

-20%

4,8

-15%

Share of Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc)

73%

71%

-2%

73%

-2%

Share of ETF & Funds

18%

19%

8%

17%

11%

Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)

in m

0,22

0,21

-8%

0,23

-11%

* excluding days on which exchanges in DE/NL/US are closed

For further information, please contact

Achim Schreck

Head of IR & Corporate Communications +49 160 9277450 achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

2023

Change

Last 13 Months

Change

Aug

Sep

Month-on-Month

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Year-on-Year

Customer Accounts

Customer accounts end of month

in m

2,61

2,63

1%

2,36

2,38

2,40

2,40

2,44

2,47

2,50

2,52

2,54

2,56

2,58

2,61

2,63

12%

Customer account additions (gross)

in k

28

25

-13%

33

31

29

26

43

36

34

26

25

23

24

28

25

-25%

Assets Under Custody (AUC)

Total AUC

in EUR bn

48,0

47,0

-2%

37,6

40,0

41,9

39,5

43,5

44,0

45,1

45,0

46,2

47,8

49,4

48,0

47,0

25%

- thereof Securities

in EUR bn

44,6

43,7

-2%

34,0

36,5

38,4

36,2

40,0

40,5

41,7

41,8

42,8

44,2

45,8

44,6

43,7

28%

- thereof Cash

in EUR bn

3,4

3,3

-3%

3,5

3,4

3,5

3,2

3,5

3,5

3,3

3,2

3,4

3,5

3,6

3,4

3,3

-8%

Margin Loan Book

in EUR bn

1,0

1,0

0%

0,9

0,9

0,9

0,9

0,9

0,9

0,9

1,0

1,0

0,9

0,9

1,0

1,0

5%

Trading

Trading Days*

23

20

-13%

21

20

21

21

22

19

23

18

21

21

20

23

20

-5%

Settled Transactions

in m

5,1

4,1

-20%

4,8

4,5

5,0

4,2

5,3

5,2

5,8

3,9

4,7

4,6

4,6

5,1

4,1

-15%

Share of Cash Products (Stocks, Bonds, etc)

73%

71%

-2%

73%

72%

70%

71%

74%

73%

74%

71%

73%

74%

74%

73%

71%

-2%

Share of ETF & Funds

18%

19%

8%

17%

17%

20%

20%

17%

18%

16%

20%

18%

17%

17%

18%

19%

11%

Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)

in m

0,22

0,21

-8%

0,23

0,23

0,24

0,20

0,24

0,27

0,25

0,22

0,22

0,22

0,23

0,22

0,21

-11%

* excluding days on which exchanges in DE/NL/US are closed

