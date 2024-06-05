flatexDEGIRO AG

Frankfurt am Main

Securities Identification Number (WKN): FTG111

ISIN: DE000FTG1111

Notice of Dividend

The Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG held on 04 June 2024 adopted the following resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit of EUR 75,543,583.81 generated in the

2023 financial year:

Distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.04 per no-par value share entitled to dividends EUR 4,401,301.92 Transfer to other revenue reserves EUR 71,142,281.89

The dividend will be paid out on 07 June 2024 via Clearstream Banking AG, Frankfurt am Main, by the custodian banks in principle after deduction of 25% capital gains tax and the solidarity surcharge on the capital gains tax of 5.5% (i.e. a total deduction of 26.375%) and, if applicable, church tax on the capital gains tax. In the case of private individuals resident in Germany, the capital gains tax is generally finalised; the other domestic investor groups can offset the tax amounts against the tax determined as part of the income or corporation tax assessment upon presentation of the tax certificate.

The paying agent is Bankhaus Gebr. Martin Aktiengesellschaft, Göppingen.

Shareholders with unlimited tax liability who have submitted a so-callednon-assessment certificate issued by their local tax office to their custodian bank will receive payment in accordance with the statutory regulations without the deduction of capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge. The same applies in full or in part to shareholders who have submitted a so-called capital gains tax exemption application to their custodian bank, provided that the exemption amount specified in the application has not already been used up by other investment income.

In the case of shareholders with limited tax liability, the German Federal Tax Office may, upon application and presentation of the tax certificate, refund the tax withheld in accordance with the double taxation agreement concluded between the shareholder's country of residence and the Federal Republic of Germany; a dividend statement is no longer sufficient.

Frankfurt am Main, June 2024

flatexDEGIRO AG

The Management Board

This document is a convenience translation of the German original for English-speaking readers. The original German version is the sole legally binding version.