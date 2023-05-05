FlatexDEGIRO : Postal absentee ballot or power of attorney and instructions to the Company proxies (specimen)

Voting by power of attorney/instruction or postal absentee ballot on agenda item
Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board for the 2022 financial year
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year
Resolution on the election of the auditor of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year, of the auditor for any review of the interim financial report for thefirst half of 2023 and of the auditor for any review of interim financial information
Resolution on the approval of the Compensation Report for the 2022 financial year prepared and audited in accordance with Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act
Resolution on increasing the ceiling for the variable remuneration components of employees, resolutionon increasing the ceiling for the variable remuneration components of members of the Management Board and resolution on approving the remuneration system for members of the Management Board
Resolution on increasing the ceiling for the variable remuneration components of employees
b) Resolution on increasing the ceiling for the variable remuneration components of members of the Management Board
Resolution on the approval of the remuneration system for the members of the Management Board
Resolution on the enlargement of the Supervisory Board of the company from four to five members andon the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association
Resolution on the election of a member of the Supervisory Board - Ms Britta Lehfeldt
Resolution on the amendment of Article 16(3) of the Articles of Association to authorise the Management Board to provide for the holding of a virtual Annual General Meeting and on the amendment of Article 17(3) of the Articles of Association to regulate the right to follow-up questions at virtual Annual General Meetings
Authorisation of the Management Board to provide for the holding of a virtual Annual General Meeting
b) Right to follow-up questions
11. Resolution on the amendment of Article 16 of the Articles of Association to enable Supervisory Board members to participate in the Annual General Meeting by means of audiovisual transmission and on the amendment of Article 17(1) of the Articles of Association to govern the person chairing the meeting
a) Enabling of Supervisory Board members to attend the Annual General Meeting by means of audiovisual transmission
Chairperson of the Annual General Meeting
12. Resolution on the amendment of the provision in Article 5(1) of the Articles of Association pertaining to entries in the shareholder register for adaptation to a new law
Shareholder motions and election proposals pursuant to Sections 126(1 and 2), 127 AktG will be made available at https://www.flatexdegiro.com under "Investor Relations" in the subsection "Annual General Meeting & Prospectus", there under "Annual General Meeting 2022" with a unique identifier.
YES to the motion/election proposal with identifier:*___________________________________________
NO to the motion/election proposal with identifier:*____________________________________________
ABSTENTION to the motion/election proposal with identifier:*___________________________________
* Enter the identifier of the respective motion/election proposal