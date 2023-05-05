FlatexDEGIRO : Power of Attorney to a third party proxy (specimen)

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023

Power of attorney to a third party proxy

Last Shareholder name / number: Company: Number of First shares: name: Phone E-mail number:* address:* * optional details

Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 6 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive), please return by 12 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive) at the latest to:

flatexDEGIRO AG E-Mail: flatexdegiro@better-orange.de c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Telefax: +49 (0)89 889 690 655 Haidelweg 48 81241 Munich Germany

I/we hereby authorise, if necessary by revoking a power of attorney already granted at an earlier date, Mr./Mrs.

Last name of authorised representative: _______________________________________________________________

First name of the authorised representative: _______________________________________________________________

Place of residence of the authorised representative: ________________________________________________________

to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023 and to exercise the voting right. This power of attorney includes the right to grant a sub-power of attorney. I/We shall pass on my/our individual access data to the password-protected Internet service to the authorised representative and point out to him/her that passing on the access data is only permissible in the case of sub-authorisation.