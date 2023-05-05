FlatexDEGIRO : Power of Attorney to a third party proxy (specimen)

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023
Power of attorney to a third party proxy
|
|
|
|
Last
|
Shareholder
|
|
name /
|
number:
|
|
Company:
|
Number of
|
|
First
|
shares:
|
|
name:
|
Phone
|
|
E-mail
|
number:*
|
|
|
address:*
|
* optional details
|
|
Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 6 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive), please return by 12 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive) at the latest to:
|
flatexDEGIRO AG
|
E-Mail:
|
flatexdegiro@better-orange.de
|
c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG
|
Telefax:
|
+49 (0)89 889 690 655
|
Haidelweg 48
|
|
|
81241 Munich
|
|
|
Germany
|
|
I/we hereby authorise, if necessary by revoking a power of attorney already granted at an earlier date, Mr./Mrs.
Last name of authorised representative: _______________________________________________________________
First name of the authorised representative: _______________________________________________________________
Place of residence of the authorised representative: ________________________________________________________
to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023 and to exercise the voting right. This power of attorney includes the right to grant a sub-power of attorney. I/We shall pass on my/our individual access data to the password-protected Internet service to the authorised representative and point out to him/her that passing on the access data is only permissible in the case of sub-authorisation.
|
__________________________
|
____________________
|
_________________________________________________
|
Place
|
Date
|
Signature(s) or person(s) of declarant (legible)
Disclaimer
