Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04 June 2024
Power of attorney to a third party proxy
Last
Shareholder
name /
number:
Company:
First
Number of shares:
name:
Phone number:*
address:*
* optional details
Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive), please return by 03 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive) at the latest to:
flatexDEGIRO AG
Email:
flatexdegiro@linkmarketservices.eu
c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG
Telefax:
+49 (0)89 889 690 655
Haidelweg 48
81241 Munich
Germany
I/we hereby authorise, if necessary by revoking a power of attorney already granted at an earlier date, Mr./Mrs. Last name of authorised representative: ______________________________________________________________________
First name of the authorised representative: ___________________________________________________________________
Place of residence of the authorised representative: _____________________________________________________________
to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 4 June 2024 and to exercise the voting rights. This power of attorney includes the right to grant a sub-power of attorney. I/we will pass on my/our individual access data to the password-protected internet service to the authorised representative and point out to him/her that passing on the access data is only permissible in the case of sub-authorisation.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Place
Date
Signature(s) or person making the declaration (legible)
Disclaimer
flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 26 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2024 20:36:04 UTC.