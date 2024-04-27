Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04 June 2024

Power of attorney to a third party proxy

Last Shareholder name / number: Company: First Number of shares: name: Email Phone number:* address:* * optional details

Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive), please return by 03 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive) at the latest to:

flatexDEGIRO AG Email: flatexdegiro@linkmarketservices.eu c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Telefax: +49 (0)89 889 690 655 Haidelweg 48 81241 Munich Germany

I/we hereby authorise, if necessary by revoking a power of attorney already granted at an earlier date, Mr./Mrs. Last name of authorised representative: ______________________________________________________________________

First name of the authorised representative: ___________________________________________________________________

Place of residence of the authorised representative: _____________________________________________________________

to represent me/us at the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 4 June 2024 and to exercise the voting rights. This power of attorney includes the right to grant a sub-power of attorney. I/we will pass on my/our individual access data to the password-protected internet service to the authorised representative and point out to him/her that passing on the access data is only permissible in the case of sub-authorisation.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________