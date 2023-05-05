FlatexDEGIRO : Proposal of the Management Board on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit pursuant to Section 170(2) AktG

Proposal by the Management Board on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit

pursuant to Section 170(2) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG):

The Management Board intends to submit the following proposal to the Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on 13 June 2023 for the appropriation of the balance sheet profit generated in the 2022 financial year:

The balance sheet profit of EUR 47,463,914.37 reported in the annual financial statements of the company for the 2022 financial year shall be used as follows:

Transfer to other revenue reserves EUR 47,463,914.37 Balance sheet profit EUR 47,463,914.37

Frankfurt am Main, April 2023

flatexDEGIRO AG

The Management Board

This edition of the Management Board's Proposal on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit, prepared for the convenience of English-speaking readers, is a translation of the German original.

For purposes of interpretation the German version is the sole legally binding version.