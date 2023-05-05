Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FlatexDEGIRO AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
9.472 EUR   -1.00%
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Separate Non-Financial Group Report for the 2022 financial year
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Proposal of the Management Board on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit pursuant to Section 170(2) AktG
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Compensation Report for the 2022 financial year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FlatexDEGIRO : Proposal of the Management Board on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit pursuant to Section 170(2) AktG

05/05/2023 | 04:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposal by the Management Board on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit

pursuant to Section 170(2) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG):

The Management Board intends to submit the following proposal to the Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on 13 June 2023 for the appropriation of the balance sheet profit generated in the 2022 financial year:

The balance sheet profit of EUR 47,463,914.37 reported in the annual financial statements of the company for the 2022 financial year shall be used as follows:

Transfer to other revenue reserves

EUR 47,463,914.37

Balance sheet profit

EUR 47,463,914.37

Frankfurt am Main, April 2023

flatexDEGIRO AG

The Management Board

This edition of the Management Board's Proposal on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit, prepared for the convenience of English-speaking readers, is a translation of the German original.

For purposes of interpretation the German version is the sole legally binding version.

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 20:58:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FLATEXDEGIRO AG
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Separate Non-Financial Group Report for the 2022 financial year
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Proposal of the Management Board on the appropriation of the balance sheet ..
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Compensation Report for the 2022 financial year
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Remuneration system for the Members of the Management Board
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Articles of Association of flatexDEGIRO AG of 30 March 2023
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Supplementary information on the candidate proposed for election as an addi..
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Explanation of shareholders' rights
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Recommendations for achieving the best audio & video performance
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Information regarding your speech
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Information on data protection for shareholders
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLATEXDEGIRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 397 M 437 M 437 M
Net income 2023 83,7 M 92,2 M 92,2 M
Net cash 2023 2 145 M 2 364 M 2 364 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 049 M 1 156 M 1 156 M
EV / Sales 2023 -2,76x
EV / Sales 2024 -2,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 293
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Duration : Period :
flatexDEGIRO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,55 €
Average target price 10,42 €
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Niehage Chairman-Management Board
Benon Janos Chief Financial Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Simmang Chief Technology Officer
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chef Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLATEXDEGIRO AG51.25%1 157
MORGAN STANLEY-0.32%137 968
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-4.29%112 089
CITIGROUP INC.0.97%87 411
CHARLES SCHWAB-43.11%86 152
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED10.15%43 151
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer