FlatexDEGIRO : Publication Group Annual Report 2022

Table of Contents
Highlights ............................................................................................................................................ 3
Group Key Performance Indicators ............................................................................................ 6
The flatexDEGIRO Group ............................................................................................................... 9
Letter from the Management Board .......................................................................................... 19
Report of the Supervisory Board ................................................................................................ 22
Group Management Report ......................................................................................................... 36
Notes ................................................................................................................................................. 93
Highlights
Disclaimer
flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 09:00:06 UTC.