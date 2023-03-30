Advanced search
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
2023-03-30
7.718 EUR   +2.80%
05:01aFlatexdegiro : Publication Group Annual Report 2022
PU
03/07FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/07FLATEXDEGIRO : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
FlatexDEGIRO : Publication Group Annual Report 2022

03/30/2023 | 05:01am EDT
Table of Contents

Highlights ............................................................................................................................................ 3

Group Key Performance Indicators ............................................................................................ 6

The flatexDEGIRO Group ............................................................................................................... 9

Letter from the Management Board .......................................................................................... 19

Report of the Supervisory Board ................................................................................................ 22

Group Management Report ......................................................................................................... 36

Notes ................................................................................................................................................. 93

flatexDEGIRO AG | Annual Report 2022

page 2

Highlights

Highlights

flatexDEGIRO AG | Annual Report 2022

page 3

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 09:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 380 M 412 M 412 M
Net income 2022 91,4 M 99,0 M 99,0 M
Net cash 2022 1 003 M 1 087 M 1 087 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 825 M 894 M 894 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 162
Free-Float 50,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,51 €
Average target price 10,75 €
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Niehage Chairman-Management Board
Benon Janos Chief Financial Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Simmang Chief Technology Officer
Steffen Jentsch Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLATEXDEGIRO AG18.68%894
MORGAN STANLEY-0.16%145 051
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-7.26%112 612
CHARLES SCHWAB-33.69%101 716
CITIGROUP INC.1.59%89 440
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.51%41 448
