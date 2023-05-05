Advanced search
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
9.472 EUR   -1.00%
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Separate Non-Financial Group Report for the 2022 financial year
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Proposal of the Management Board on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit pursuant to Section 170(2) AktG
PU
04:59pFlatexdegiro : Compensation Report for the 2022 financial year
PU
FlatexDEGIRO : Recommendations for achieving the best audio & video performance

05/05/2023 | 04:59pm EDT
Annual General Meeting

of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023

Recommendations for optimal functioning of video communication

For the connection via video communication, please note the following points

Tips for optimal functioning of video communication

Internet access: The upload / download bandwidth should be stable at 5 Mbit / second; the recommendation is to use 10 Mbit / sec. Please ensure a stable WLAN connection or connect your end device to your Internet access via a LAN cable. If possible, please close all other applications that require bandwidth and computing power. At a public WLAN hotspot (e.g. hotel, restaurant, etc.), a guest WLAN or company WLAN or in a public WLAN, certain functions (e.g. websocket) or the bandwidth are sometimes restricted. Mobile connections may often not be stable and sufficient. In this case, please change your internet connection.

VPN connections: We ask you to deactivate active VPN (virtual private network) connections. Please note that if you connect via an active VPN connection, the transmission quality of your live performance may be reduced.

End device: In order to make speeches by way of video communication, you need a camera and microphone on your end device, which can be accessed from the browser. Please use hardware with landscape orientation. A headset can be helpful for audio quality.

Software: Depending on the device, you need one of the following browsers: for a non-mobile end device (PC,

notebook, laptop): Chrome from version 89, Edge from version 88 or Safari from version 13.1. For an Android

mobile end device: Chrome from version 89. For an iOS mobile end device: Safari from version 13.1 No further installation of software components or apps on the end devices is required. Please ensure that your browser does not have a pop-up blocker activated.

Tips for your live appearance at the virtual AGM

Clothing: Please avoid small checked tops, as these patterns could create a moiré effect (flicker) in the camera image.

Environment: Ensure a quiet environment with as little disturbing noise as possible. If possible, place your terminal on a firm surface and try to avoid jerky movements of the hands, which can lead to shaking.

Lighting: Please take into account to illuminate yourself well when speaking (e.g. with a lamp that illuminates the face with a pleasant brightness). Avoid bright light sources in your background or from the side, such as a bright window.

Camera position: If possible, place your camera so that you yourself are in the centre of the picture and can look frontally into the camera. Set the camera in 16:9 landscape format.

Other: Please mute mobile phones and do not place them directly on the terminal, as this could cause interference. Please close e-mail programmes and messenger services outside the shareholder internet service on the terminal device if possible to avoid notifications that could distract you from your live performance and be audible in the broadcast.

This document is a convenience translation of the German original for English-speaking readers. The original German version is the sole legally binding version.

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 20:58:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
