FlatexDEGIRO : Revocation of postal absentee ballot / Revocation of power of attorney to a third person proxy / Revocation of power of attorney and instructions to Company proxies (specimen)

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023
Revocation of postal absentee ballot
Revocation of power of attorney to a third person proxy
Revocation of power of attorney and instructions to Company proxies
Last
Shareholder
name /
number:
Company:
First
Number of shares:
name:
E-mail
Phone number:*
address:*
* optional details
Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 6 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive), please return by 12 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive) at the latest to:
flatexDEGIRO AG
E-Mail:
flatexdegiro@better-orange.de
c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG
Telefax:
+49 (0)89 889 690 655
Haidelweg 48
|
81241 Munich
Germany
Please tick clearly:
-
I/We hereby revoke my / our votes cast by postal absentee ballot for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 June 2023.
-
I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney granted to the Company proxies for the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2023.
-
I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney granted for the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2023 to
Last name:
____________________________________________________________________________________
First name:
____________________________________________________________________________________
Residence:
____________________________________________________________________________________
and point out to the previously authorised person that he/she may not use the individual access data to the password- protected Internet service passed on by me/us.
__________________________
____________________
_______________________________________________________
Place
Date
Signature(s) resp. Person(s) of declarant (legible)
Disclaimer
