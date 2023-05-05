FlatexDEGIRO : Revocation of postal absentee ballot / Revocation of power of attorney to a third person proxy / Revocation of power of attorney and instructions to Company proxies (specimen)

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023

Revocation of postal absentee ballot

Revocation of power of attorney to a third person proxy

Revocation of power of attorney and instructions to Company proxies

Last Shareholder name / number: Company: First Number of shares: name: E-mail Phone number:* address:* * optional details

Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 6 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive), please return by 12 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive) at the latest to:

flatexDEGIRO AG E-Mail: flatexdegiro@better-orange.de c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Telefax: +49 (0)89 889 690 655 Haidelweg 48 81241 Munich Germany

Please tick clearly:

I/We hereby revoke my / our votes cast by postal absentee ballot for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 June 2023.

hereby my / our votes cast for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 June 2023. I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney granted to the Company proxies for the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2023.

hereby the granted to the for the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2023. I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney granted for the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2023 to

Last name: ____________________________________________________________________________________ First name: ____________________________________________________________________________________ Residence: ____________________________________________________________________________________

and point out to the previously authorised person that he/she may not use the individual access data to the password- protected Internet service passed on by me/us.