Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04 June 2024
Revocation of postal absentee ballot
Revocation of power of attorney to a third person proxy
Revocation of power of attorney and instructions to Company proxies
Last
Shareholder
name /
number:
Company:
First
Number of shares:
name:
Phone number:*
address:*
* optional details
Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive), please return by 03 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive) at the latest to:
flatexDEGIRO AG
Email:
flatexdegiro@linkmarketservices.eu
c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG
Telefax:
+49 (0)89 889 690 655
Haidelweg 48
81241 Munich
Germany
Please tick clearly:
- I/We hereby revoke my/our our votes cast by postal absentee ballot for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 04 June 2024.
- I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney granted to the Company proxies for the Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024.
- I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney granted for the Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024 to
Last name
:____________________________________________________________________________________
First name
:____________________________________________________________________________________
Residence
:____________________________________________________________________________________
and point out to the previously authorised representative that he/she may not use the individual access data for the password-protected internet service passed on by me/us.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Place
Date
Signature(s) resp. Person(s) of declarant (legible)
