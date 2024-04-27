Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04 June 2024

Revocation of postal absentee ballot

Revocation of power of attorney to a third person proxy

Revocation of power of attorney and instructions to Company proxies

Last

Shareholder

name /

number:

Company:

First

Number of shares:

name:

Email

Phone number:*

address:*

* optional details

Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive), please return by 03 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive) at the latest to:

flatexDEGIRO AG

Email:

flatexdegiro@linkmarketservices.eu

c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG

Telefax:

+49 (0)89 889 690 655

Haidelweg 48

81241 Munich

Germany

Please tick clearly:

  • I/We hereby revoke my/our our votes cast by postal absentee ballot for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 04 June 2024.
  • I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney granted to the Company proxies for the Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024.
  • I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney granted for the Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024 to

Last name

:____________________________________________________________________________________

First name

:____________________________________________________________________________________

Residence

:____________________________________________________________________________________

and point out to the previously authorised representative that he/she may not use the individual access data for the password-protected internet service passed on by me/us.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Place

Date

Signature(s) resp. Person(s) of declarant (legible)

