Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04 June 2024

Revocation of postal absentee ballot

Revocation of power of attorney to a third person proxy

Revocation of power of attorney and instructions to Company proxies

Last Shareholder name / number: Company: First Number of shares: name: Email Phone number:* address:* * optional details

Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive), please return by 03 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt is decisive) at the latest to:

flatexDEGIRO AG Email: flatexdegiro@linkmarketservices.eu c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Telefax: +49 (0)89 889 690 655 Haidelweg 48 81241 Munich Germany

Please tick clearly:

I/We hereby revoke my/our our votes cast by postal absentee ballot for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 04 June 2024.

hereby my/our our votes cast for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 04 June 2024. I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney granted to the Company proxies for the Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024.

hereby the granted to the for the Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024. I/We hereby revoke the power of attorney granted for the Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024 to

Last name :____________________________________________________________________________________ First name :____________________________________________________________________________________ Residence :____________________________________________________________________________________

and point out to the previously authorised representative that he/she may not use the individual access data for the password-protected internet service passed on by me/us.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________