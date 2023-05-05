Advanced search
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
2023-05-05
9.472 EUR   -1.00%
FlatexDEGIRO : Separate Non-Financial Group Report for the 2022 financial year

05/05/2023
2022

Non-financial report

Contents

Foreword by the Management Board

3

Business Model of the Group

6

Financial Services segment (FIN)

7

Technologies segment (TECH)

7

Goals and strategies

8

Legal Framework of the Separate, Non-financial Group Report

12

Sustainability management

12

Materiality analysis

14

Sustainability strategy

16

Corporate Governance and Compliance

21

Business ethics

21

Compliance

22

Taxes

24

Customers and Products

27

Data protection and security

27

Customer orientation

28

Innovative products and services

30

Promotion of sustainable investment

31

Employees

33

Education and training

35

Health protection

38

Employee satisfaction

39

Environment

43

Energy and emissions

43

Reporting according to Article 8 of the EU Taxonomy Regulation

47

Social Responsibility

54

Capital market access and education

54

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)

56

GRI content index

57

flatexDEGIRO AG | Non-Financial Report 2022

Foreword by the Management Board

Foreword by the Management Board

Dear shareholders and friends of flatexDEGIRO AG,

The sustainable further development of the flatexDEGIRO Group and the active representation of the interests of all our stakeholders are essential building blocks for our long-term corporate success. In particular, it is crucial

that we fulfill our social mission to establish broad financial education as well as to promote, train and motivate our employees and ensure appropriate, growth-oriented and efficient corporate governance. These focus topics have been at the center of our activities for many years. The challenging market environment of recent months has impressively demonstrated the effectiveness of the measures already introduced.

As a result, we again succeeded in attracting more than 460,000 new customers to our platform and the associated direct access to the capital market in 2022. Long-term, well- considered investments on the capital market can make a significant contribution to financial security in old age. We actively promote the financial education required for this with a variety of free offers and initiatives, not least with our documentary "The Art of Investing," which has been broadcast on Discovery since January 2022. We are proud to have already reached well over 1 million viewers with this. In parallel, we launched our "DEGIRO Women" initiative in February 2022 with the aim of helping even more women to take control of their finances; partnerships with LINDA. and The Next Women further enrich this initiative.

We were also able to further expand our workforce in a targeted manner in 2022 and strengthen it with over 300 new colleagues. It is this team of now almost 1,300 employees that deserves our thanks and respect with its outstanding commitment, entrepreneurial thinking and clear focus on customer needs. As an employer, this obliges us to give our best to this strong team every day. Awards as a top employer, high participation and commitment values in our annual employee survey, and moderate employee turnover confirm that we are on the right track in this respect.

We are taking account of the continuously growing size of our Company and the associated increase in responsibility and complexity by expanding and diversifying the Supervisory Board and Management Board. A process that will be accompanied by further adjustments to internal structures and procedures in order to equip flatexDEGIRO even better for the

flatexDEGIRO AG | Non-Financial Report 2022

3

Foreword by the Management Board

tasks that lie ahead and to ensure that we can continue to actively exploit the opportunities that present themselves in the best possible way to expand our leading position in Europe.

We want to live up to our corporate responsibility in all dimensions and are therefore expressly committed to the guiding principle of sustainable development. We underline this with flatexDEGIRO's commitment to the United Nations Global Compact Initiative. Based on a total of ten principles in the areas of human rights, labor standards, environmental protection and anti-corruption, the initiative pursues the vision of an inclusive and sustainable global economy.

For 2023, we have set ourselves the goal of increasing the proportion of suppliers who commit to our Business Partner Code of Conduct to at least 40%, maintaining the number of training courses per year at an unchanged high level, and continuing to drive forward the electrification of our vehicle fleet.

You will find these and other objectives as well as details on improvements already achieved in the following report. We hope you enjoy getting to know flatexDEGIRO from a different perspective.

Frank Niehage, LL.M.

Muhamad Said Chahrour

CEO

Deputy CEO and COO

Dr. Benon Janos

Stephan Simmang

CFO

CTO

flatexDEGIRO AG | Non-Financial Report 2022

4

Business Model of the Group

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 20:58:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
