FlatexDEGIRO : Separate Non-Financial Group Report for the 2022 financial year

Foreword by the Management Board

Dear shareholders and friends of flatexDEGIRO AG,

The sustainable further development of the flatexDEGIRO Group and the active representation of the interests of all our stakeholders are essential building blocks for our long-term corporate success. In particular, it is crucial

that we fulfill our social mission to establish broad financial education as well as to promote, train and motivate our employees and ensure appropriate, growth-oriented and efficient corporate governance. These focus topics have been at the center of our activities for many years. The challenging market environment of recent months has impressively demonstrated the effectiveness of the measures already introduced.

As a result, we again succeeded in attracting more than 460,000 new customers to our platform and the associated direct access to the capital market in 2022. Long-term, well- considered investments on the capital market can make a significant contribution to financial security in old age. We actively promote the financial education required for this with a variety of free offers and initiatives, not least with our documentary "The Art of Investing," which has been broadcast on Discovery since January 2022. We are proud to have already reached well over 1 million viewers with this. In parallel, we launched our "DEGIRO Women" initiative in February 2022 with the aim of helping even more women to take control of their finances; partnerships with LINDA. and The Next Women further enrich this initiative.

We were also able to further expand our workforce in a targeted manner in 2022 and strengthen it with over 300 new colleagues. It is this team of now almost 1,300 employees that deserves our thanks and respect with its outstanding commitment, entrepreneurial thinking and clear focus on customer needs. As an employer, this obliges us to give our best to this strong team every day. Awards as a top employer, high participation and commitment values in our annual employee survey, and moderate employee turnover confirm that we are on the right track in this respect.

We are taking account of the continuously growing size of our Company and the associated increase in responsibility and complexity by expanding and diversifying the Supervisory Board and Management Board. A process that will be accompanied by further adjustments to internal structures and procedures in order to equip flatexDEGIRO even better for the