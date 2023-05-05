FlatexDEGIRO : Supplementary information on the candidate proposed for election as an additional member of the Supervisory Board, in particular the candidate's curriculum vitae and information pursuant to Section 125(1), sentence 5 of the German Stock Corporation Act

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023 Supplementary information on the candidate proposed for election as an additional member of the Supervisory Board, in particular the candidate's curriculum vitae and information pursuant to Section 125(1), sentence 5 of the German Stock Corporation Act Ms Britta Lehfeldt Year of birth: 1965 Resident in: Frankfurt am Main Nationality: German Proposed initial appointment: 2023 Current position: Member of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG Curriculum vitae: Ms Britta Lehfeldt was born on 26 November 1965 in Giessen and is a German citizen. After graduating from Landgraf-Ludwig-Schule in Giessen, she began training as a equestrian in 1984 and completed this in 1986. Subsequently, she started an apprenticeship as an industrial clerk, graduating in 1988. From 1988 to early 1990, Ms Lehfeldt worked as a procurement planner at the company where she did her apprenticeship (Spinnerei Weberei Drews, Schrozberg). In mid-1990, she began studying business and economics at the University of Giessen, graduating in 1995. Ms Lehfeldt worked in her father's company for two years before starting her career at Deutsche Bank AG in November 1996, initially as an intern and then in a permanent position from February 1997. She started out in the Finance department (activity-based costing) and moved to the Private Clients department after about two years, supporting the project to establish Deutsche Bank 24 AG. This early project shaped her career, as Ms Lehfeldt was often involved in projects to set up, change or merge companies or divisions of Deutsche Bank AG's retail banking business in the following years. These include the establishment of Brokerage 24 (today maxblue), an online brokerage service offered by Deutsche Bank AG; the establishment of the private customer business in India (2005-2007) and the merger of DB Privat- und Geschäftskunden AG with Postbank AG to form DB Privat- und Firmenkunden AG. During her career at Deutsche Bank (Deutsche Bank 24 AG, DB Privat- und Geschäftskunden AG and DB Privat- und Firmenkunden AG), Britta Lehfeldt held several positions as an employee, team leader, division manager and finally as a member of the Management Board. Initially, she was responsible for

operational units, starting as managing director of a subsidiary of DB Privat- und Geschäftskunden AG. She then took over the overall production management of all operational units of DB Privat- und Geschäftskunden AG under the umbrella of PBC Banking Services GmbH (financial holding company with regulated and non-regulated subsidiaries) and later also matters related to outsourcing management and crisis management. In her role as Management Board member of DB Privat- und Firmenkunden AG, Ms Lehfeldt was Labour Director (including the role of employer for all civil servants) and responsible for all personnel matters as well as relations with social partners and collective bargaining agreements. She was also responsible for legal affairs, compliance, money laundering and outsourcing and crisis management. In her most recent position at Deutsche Bank, she was Chief Operations Officer of Deutsche Bank AG's IT department from January 2020 onwards, where she was responsible for all commercial and procedural matters relating to that department. In mid-2021, Ms Britta Lehfeldt left Deutsche Bank AG amicably and by mutual agreement after more than 20 years with the corporation. During her career at Deutsche Bank AG, Ms Britta Lehfeldt held various positions on supervisory and advisory bodies since 2011 in addition to her operational responsibilities. She started in 2011 as a member of the advisory board of a subsidiary for outsourced HR processes (DB HR Solutions GmbH), which she remained until her departure in 2021. In the following year, she became a member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank Bauspar-Aktiengesellschaft, the building society subsidiary of Deutsche Bank (2012-2019). In 2016, Ms Britta Lehfeldt took a seat on the advisory board of VÖB-ZVD Processing GmbH, a payment transaction subsidiary of what was then Postbank AG (2016-2021). In the course of the merger with Postbank AG to form DB Privat- und Firmenkunden AG, Ms Britta Lehfeldt also took on various positions on the supervisory boards of subsidiaries that joined DB Privat- und Firmenkunden AG along with Postbank (Postbank Direkt GmbH, Postbank Systems AG, Postbank Filialvertrieb AG); she was also a member of the executive committee and the conciliation committee (all from 2018 to 2020). In addition, as Labour Director, she became a member of the Board of Directors of the Federal Post and Telecommunications Agency Deutsche Bundespost, Bonn (2018 and 2019). From 2020 until her departure from the Deutsche Bank Group in 2021, Ms Britta Lehfeldt held two positions on the supervisory boards of Deutsche Bank S.p.A (Deutsche Bank Italy) and DWS GmbH. Ms Lehfeldt has been a member of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG since April 2023. Professional background: Operational positions: 2020-2021 DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Global Chief Operating Officer for Technology, Data and Innovation 2018-2019 DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG - member of the Management Board, (from May 2018) Responsible for Human Resources, Legal, AFC/AML, Compliance and Security and Governance Office

2018 Deutsche Bank Privat- und Geschäftskunden Aktiengesellschaft - member of (January-May) the Management Board, Responsible for IT, Operations, Human Resources and Chief Production Office; Additionally project management relating to the merger of DB Privat- und Geschäftskunden AG with Postbank AG (April 2017-May 2018) 2016-2017 DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Chief Administration Officer PCC (Private and Commercial Clients) and PBC Banking Services GmbH - member of the Management Board and DB Privat- und Geschäftskunden AG - general representative (since mid-2017), Responsible for the overall management of all service units of the Private and Commercial Clients division, overall responsibility for Crisis Management and Vendor Risk Management at the PCC division (including PCC International), as well as for IT and Operations 2015-2016 DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Administration Officer at PBC Banking Services, and PBC Banking Services GmbH - member of the Management Board, Responsible for the joint and central management of all units of PBC Banking Services (including Postbank units) and for global crisis management and vendor risk management at PBC Banking Services 2012-2015 DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Chief Production Officer at PBC Banking Services, Responsible for Performance Management and Quality Management for all PBC Banking Services units (including all service units of Postbank) and for global crisis management and vendor risk management at PBC Banking Services 2010-2012 DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Chief Production Officer (and in 2011 promotion to Managing Director) at PBC Services, Responsible for Central Process Management, Quality Management and the entire production management of all service units of the PBC Services division 2008-2010 KEBA Gesellschaft für interne Services mbH (a subsidiary of DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT) - member of the management team, Responsible for Business Management, Process Management and IT Management 2005-2008 DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - support for various international retail banking projects (India, Turkey) 1997-2005 Deutsche Bank 24 Aktiengesellschaft - various positions in Finance and Retail Banking

Supervisory Board/Advisory Board positions: Since April 2023 flatexDEGIRO Bank AG - member of the Supervisory Board 2020-2021 Deutsche Bank S.p.A (Milan) - member of the Supervisory Board 2020-2021 DWS GmbH - member of the Supervisory Board 2016-2021 VÖB-ZVDProcessing GmbH - member of the Advisory Board 2011-2021 DB HR Solutions GmbH - member of the Advisory Board 2018-2020 Postbank Direkt GmbH - member of the Supervisory Board 2018-2020 Postbank Filialvertrieb AG - member of the Supervisory Board and member of the Executive and Mediation Committees 2018-2020 Postbank Systems AG - member of the Supervisory Board and member of the Executive Committee 2018-2019 Bundesanstalt für Post und Telekommunikation Deutsche Bundespost - member of the Administrative Board 2012-2019 Deutsche Bank Bauspar-Aktiengesellschaft- member of the Supervisory Board Education: 1990-1995 Justus Liebig University Giessen - studied business and economics with a 'Diplom-Kauffrau' degree 1986-1988 Spinnerei Weberei Drews, Schrozberg - apprenticeship as an industrial clerk 1984-1986 Gestüt Reutalmühle, Oberstetten - apprenticeship as a equestrian Memberships of other legally required supervisory boards: Member of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main (unlisted) Memberships of comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of commercial enterprises: None The Supervisory Board considers Ms Britta Lehfeldt to be independent. Apart from being a member of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, the Supervisory Board does not believe there to be any personal or business relationships between Ms Britta Lehfeldt, on the one hand, and flatexDEGIRO AG, its Group companies or the governing bodies of flatexDEGIRO AG or a shareholder directly or indirectly holding more than 10% of the voting shares in flatexDEGIRO AG, on