FlatexDEGIRO : Supplementary information on the candidate proposed for election as an additional member of the Supervisory Board, in particular the candidate's curriculum vitae and information pursuant to Section 125(1), sentence 5 of the German Stock Corporation Act

05/05/2023 | 04:59pm EDT
Annual General Meeting

of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023

Supplementary information on the candidate proposed for election as an additional member of the Supervisory Board, in particular the candidate's curriculum vitae and information pursuant to Section 125(1), sentence 5 of the German Stock Corporation Act

Ms Britta Lehfeldt

Year of birth: 1965

Resident in: Frankfurt am Main

Nationality: German

Proposed initial appointment: 2023

Current position:

Member of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG

Curriculum vitae:

Ms Britta Lehfeldt was born on 26 November 1965 in Giessen and is a German citizen. After graduating from Landgraf-Ludwig-Schule in Giessen, she began training as a equestrian in 1984 and completed this in 1986. Subsequently, she started an apprenticeship as an industrial clerk, graduating in 1988. From 1988 to early 1990, Ms Lehfeldt worked as a procurement planner at the company where she did her apprenticeship (Spinnerei Weberei Drews, Schrozberg). In mid-1990, she began studying business and economics at the University of Giessen, graduating in 1995.

Ms Lehfeldt worked in her father's company for two years before starting her career at Deutsche Bank AG in November 1996, initially as an intern and then in a permanent position from February 1997. She started out in the Finance department (activity-based costing) and moved to the Private Clients department after about two years, supporting the project to establish Deutsche Bank 24 AG. This early project shaped her career, as Ms Lehfeldt was often involved in projects to set up, change or merge companies or divisions of Deutsche Bank AG's retail banking business in the following years. These include the establishment of Brokerage 24 (today maxblue), an online brokerage service offered by Deutsche Bank AG; the establishment of the private customer business in India (2005-2007) and the merger of DB Privat- und Geschäftskunden AG with Postbank AG to form DB Privat- und Firmenkunden AG.

During her career at Deutsche Bank (Deutsche Bank 24 AG, DB Privat- und Geschäftskunden AG and DB Privat- und Firmenkunden AG), Britta Lehfeldt held several positions as an employee, team leader, division manager and finally as a member of the Management Board. Initially, she was responsible for

operational units, starting as managing director of a subsidiary of DB Privat- und Geschäftskunden AG. She then took over the overall production management of all operational units of DB Privat- und Geschäftskunden AG under the umbrella of PBC Banking Services GmbH (financial holding company with regulated and non-regulated subsidiaries) and later also matters related to outsourcing management and crisis management. In her role as Management Board member of DB Privat- und Firmenkunden AG, Ms Lehfeldt was Labour Director (including the role of employer for all civil servants) and responsible for all personnel matters as well as relations with social partners and collective bargaining agreements. She was also responsible for legal affairs, compliance, money laundering and outsourcing and crisis management.

In her most recent position at Deutsche Bank, she was Chief Operations Officer of Deutsche Bank AG's IT department from January 2020 onwards, where she was responsible for all commercial and procedural matters relating to that department. In mid-2021, Ms Britta Lehfeldt left Deutsche Bank AG amicably and by mutual agreement after more than 20 years with the corporation.

During her career at Deutsche Bank AG, Ms Britta Lehfeldt held various positions on supervisory and advisory bodies since 2011 in addition to her operational responsibilities. She started in 2011 as a member of the advisory board of a subsidiary for outsourced HR processes (DB HR Solutions GmbH), which she remained until her departure in 2021. In the following year, she became a member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank Bauspar-Aktiengesellschaft, the building society subsidiary of Deutsche Bank (2012-2019). In 2016, Ms Britta Lehfeldt took a seat on the advisory board of VÖB-ZVD Processing GmbH, a payment transaction subsidiary of what was then Postbank AG (2016-2021).

In the course of the merger with Postbank AG to form DB Privat- und Firmenkunden AG, Ms Britta Lehfeldt also took on various positions on the supervisory boards of subsidiaries that joined DB Privat- und Firmenkunden AG along with Postbank (Postbank Direkt GmbH, Postbank Systems AG, Postbank Filialvertrieb AG); she was also a member of the executive committee and the conciliation committee (all from 2018 to 2020). In addition, as Labour Director, she became a member of the Board of Directors of the Federal Post and Telecommunications Agency Deutsche Bundespost, Bonn (2018 and 2019).

From 2020 until her departure from the Deutsche Bank Group in 2021, Ms Britta Lehfeldt held two positions on the supervisory boards of Deutsche Bank S.p.A (Deutsche Bank Italy) and DWS GmbH.

Ms Lehfeldt has been a member of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG since April 2023.

Professional background:

Operational positions:

2020-2021

DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Global Chief Operating Officer for

Technology, Data and Innovation

2018-2019

DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG - member of the Management Board,

(from May 2018)

Responsible for Human Resources, Legal, AFC/AML, Compliance and Security

and Governance Office

2018

Deutsche Bank Privat- und Geschäftskunden Aktiengesellschaft - member of

(January-May)

the Management Board,

Responsible for IT, Operations, Human Resources and Chief Production Office;

Additionally project management relating to the merger of DB Privat- und

Geschäftskunden AG with Postbank AG (April 2017-May 2018)

2016-2017

DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Chief Administration Officer PCC

(Private and Commercial Clients) and

PBC Banking Services GmbH - member of the Management Board and

DB Privat- und Geschäftskunden AG - general representative (since mid-2017),

Responsible for the overall management of all service units of the Private and

Commercial Clients division, overall responsibility for Crisis Management and

Vendor Risk Management at the PCC division (including PCC International), as

well as for IT and Operations

2015-2016

DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Chief Operating Officer and Chief

Administration Officer at PBC Banking Services, and

PBC Banking Services GmbH - member of the Management Board,

Responsible for the joint and central management of all units of PBC Banking

Services (including Postbank units) and for global crisis management and vendor

risk management at PBC Banking Services

2012-2015

DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Chief Production Officer at PBC

Banking Services,

Responsible for Performance Management and Quality Management for all PBC

Banking Services units (including all service units of Postbank) and for global

crisis management and vendor risk management at PBC Banking Services

2010-2012

DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Chief Production Officer (and in 2011

promotion to Managing Director) at PBC Services,

Responsible for Central Process Management, Quality Management and the

entire production management of all service units of the PBC Services division

2008-2010

KEBA Gesellschaft für interne Services mbH (a subsidiary of DEUTSCHE BANK

AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT) - member of the management team,

Responsible for Business Management, Process Management and IT

Management

2005-2008

DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - support for various international

retail banking projects (India, Turkey)

1997-2005

Deutsche Bank 24 Aktiengesellschaft - various positions in Finance and Retail

Banking

Supervisory Board/Advisory Board positions:

Since April 2023

flatexDEGIRO Bank AG - member of the Supervisory Board

2020-2021

Deutsche Bank S.p.A (Milan) - member of the Supervisory Board

2020-2021

DWS GmbH - member of the Supervisory Board

2016-2021

VÖB-ZVDProcessing GmbH - member of the Advisory Board

2011-2021

DB HR Solutions GmbH - member of the Advisory Board

2018-2020

Postbank Direkt GmbH - member of the Supervisory Board

2018-2020

Postbank Filialvertrieb AG - member of the Supervisory Board and member of

the Executive and Mediation Committees

2018-2020

Postbank Systems AG - member of the Supervisory Board and member of the

Executive Committee

2018-2019

Bundesanstalt für Post und Telekommunikation Deutsche Bundespost -

member of the Administrative Board

2012-2019

Deutsche Bank Bauspar-Aktiengesellschaft- member of the Supervisory Board

Education:

1990-1995

Justus Liebig University Giessen - studied business and economics with a

'Diplom-Kauffrau' degree

1986-1988

Spinnerei Weberei Drews, Schrozberg - apprenticeship as an industrial clerk

1984-1986

Gestüt Reutalmühle, Oberstetten - apprenticeship as a equestrian

Memberships of other legally required supervisory boards:

  • Member of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main (unlisted)

Memberships of comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of commercial enterprises:

  • None

The Supervisory Board considers Ms Britta Lehfeldt to be independent.

Apart from being a member of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, the Supervisory Board does not believe there to be any personal or business relationships between Ms Britta Lehfeldt, on the one hand, and flatexDEGIRO AG, its Group companies or the governing bodies of flatexDEGIRO AG or a shareholder directly or indirectly holding more than 10% of the voting shares in flatexDEGIRO AG, on

the other, that would have a deciding influence on the vote cast by a shareholder making an objective judgement.

The Supervisory Board has also ensured that the proposed candidate has sufficient time to perform her duties as a member of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO AG.

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 20:58:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
