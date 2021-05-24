Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FlatexDEGIRO AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FlatexDEGIRO announces five-year-vision: up to 8m customers and 350m transactions, resulting in over EUR 1 bn of accumulated operating cash flow

05/24/2021 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
flatexDEGIRO announces five-year-vision: up to 8m customers and 350m transactions, resulting in over EUR 1 bn of accumulated operating cash flow

24-May-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

flatexDEGIRO announces five-year-vision: up to 8m customers and 350m transactions, resulting in over EUR 1 bn of accumulated operating cash flow

European online brokerage markets have shown and continue to show significant growth. Based on the ongoing acceleration of secular trends, the Management of flatexDEGIRO expects a significant widening of its addressable market in the medium-term. Recent capital inflows into the online brokerage sector across Europe are expected to further fuel market growth based on ever-increasing awareness of online brokerage.

Due to these developments and expectations, the Management of flatexDEGIRO AG today decided to upgrade its medium-term growth ambition significantly and to announce a new 5-year-vision: flatexDEGIRO aims to service 7-8 million brokerage customers and to settle 250-350 million trades p.a. - even in years with low market volatility. The Management further expect to accumulate more than EUR 1 bn of operating cash flow over this five year period.

The new forecast represents a significant upgrade compared with the vision previously communicated for the year 2025 ("Vision 2025"). Vision 2025 assumed customer growth to more than 3 million and a minimum number of settled transactions of 100 million p.a.

The expected accelerated growth is assumed to have a significant positive impact on revenues, earnings, and free cash flow.

Contact:

Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications

Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

 

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatexDEGIRO AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatexDEGIRO assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.

24-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1199960

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1199960  24-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199960&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about FLATEXDEGIRO AG
11:38aFLATEXDEGIRO ANNOUNCES FIVE-YEAR-VIS : up to 8m customers and 350m transactions,..
EQ
05/11FLATEXDEGIRO  : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/11FLATEXDEGIRO  : Successful merger of DeGiro B.V. into flatexDEGIRO Bank AG
PU
05/11PRESS RELEASE : flatexDEGIRO AG: Successful merger of DeGiro B.V. into flatexDEG..
DJ
05/11FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Successful merger of DeGiro B.V. into flatexDEGIRO Bank AG
EQ
05/11FLATEXDEGIRO  : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/11FLATEXDEGIRO  : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/06DGAP-DD  : flatexDEGIRO AG english
DJ
04/30FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
EQ
04/23FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 470 M 573 M 573 M
Net income 2021 141 M 172 M 172 M
Net cash 2021 244 M 298 M 298 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 644 M 3 223 M 3 228 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,11x
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 971
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Duration : Period :
flatexDEGIRO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 133,71 €
Last Close Price 96,95 €
Spread / Highest target 65,0%
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Niehage Chairman-Management Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Seuling Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLATEXDEGIRO AG52.68%3 223
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.01%492 393
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.89%363 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.39%216 638
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.02%189 648
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.12%173 484