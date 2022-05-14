Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FlatexDEGIRO AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/13 11:35:15 am EDT
13.86 EUR   +6.53%
09:32aFlatexDEGIRO extends sponsoring partnership with Borussia Mönchengladbach to 5 more years
EQ
05/13FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/13FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FlatexDEGIRO extends sponsoring partnership with Borussia Mönchengladbach to 5 more years

05/14/2022 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


DGAP-Media / 14.05.2022 / 15:30

flatexDEGIRO extends sponsoring partnership with Borussia Mönchengladbach to 5 more years

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) has extended its sponsorship of Borussia Mönchengladbach ahead of schedule until June 2027. For at least the next two seasons, Europe's leading online broker will continue to be present as the main sponsor on the player?s jerseys of the ?FohlenElf?, and co-sponsoring has been agreed for the three subsequent seasons until 2027.

Frank Niehage, CEO flatexDEGIRO AG: "We are extremely pleased to continue our successful partnership with Borussia beyond the coming season as the main sponsor and thus to continue to accompany the development of this outstanding club and its fans as a long-term partner. As the European market leader in online brokerage, we pursue sustainable and long-term relationships holistically, with both our customers and business partners."

Stephan Schippers, Managing Director Borussia Mönchengladbach: "We are very pleased about this early commitment at a time of macroeconomic strain. This new agreement is evidence of the trusting and successful cooperation between Borussia and flatexDEGIRO AG as well as of the sustainable orientation of the joint partnership."

Muhamad Chahrour, CFO flatexDEGIRO AG: "In the first two seasons ? despite all Covid-related restrictions ? the sponsorship of Borussia Mönchengladbach has already contributed greatly to significantly increasing the brand awareness of flatex in Germany but also that of our company flatexDEGIRO throughout Europe. With our extended commitment, we look forward to further deepening the opportunities for strategic cooperation in the coming seasons."

Guido Uhle, Director of Sponsoring of Borussia Mönchengladbach: "After the contract extension with our sleeve partner Sonepar is this extended continuation partnership with our main sponsor, flatexDEGIRO AG, is a further significant building block in our partner structure, which is designed for stability and constancy. We are very much looking forward to the next few years with flatexDEGIRO."


For more information please contact:

Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main
Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com


About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge as well as the high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering for customers.

With more than 2 million customer accounts and over 91 million securities transactions processed in 2021, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalisation, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to expand its customer base to 7- 8 million customer accounts and process 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years of low volatility.

Further information at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en



End of Media Release

Issuer: flatexDEGIRO AG
Key word(s): Enterprise

14.05.2022 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1352621

 
End of News DGAP Media

1352621  14.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352621&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FLATEXDEGIRO AG
09:32aFlatexDEGIRO extends sponsoring partnership with Borussia Mönchengladbach to 5 more yea..
EQ
05/13FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/13FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/13FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/13FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/13FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/13FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/13FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/13FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/13FLATEXDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FLATEXDEGIRO AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 491 M 511 M 511 M
Net income 2022 121 M 126 M 126 M
Net cash 2022 1 240 M 1 291 M 1 291 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 523 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 129
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Duration : Period :
flatexDEGIRO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,86 €
Average target price 30,89 €
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Niehage Chairman-Management Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert Seuling Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FLATEXDEGIRO AG-31.52%1 585
MORGAN STANLEY-17.95%140 887
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-21.99%124 420
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-19.75%100 761
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-26.96%39 985
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-17.59%22 526