flatexDEGIRO: flatex named 'Best Online Broker' by 'BrokerTest' and 'BrokerVergleich', DEGIRO with several international awards

Frankfurt am Main, November 13, 2023 - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's leading online broker, has won the main category "Best Online Broker" as well as the secondary category "Best ETF & Funds Broker" with its flatex brand in Germany and Austria in this year's broker poll on "BrokerTest" and "BrokerVergleich". DEGIRO won major awards in several important growth markets internationally such as the Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

"We see our sustainable and consistent strategic focus on an outstanding range of services thankfully confirmed by the many awards," says Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO. "Because they show that our price and service are convinces customers and that our investments in the continuous improvement of our IT infrastructure are paying off. With the innovative online platform we have developed, we offer our more than 2.6 million customers top services at low cost and ensure the smooth processing of millions of paperless customer transactions per year."

In the broker poll on "BrokerTest", almost 66,000 traders, investors and investors voted for their favorite broker in a total of six categories. In the main category "Online Broker", flatex came out on top ahead of Comdirect and Consorsbank, and in the category "Best ETF & Fund Broker" ahead of Consorsbank and Trade Republic. flatex was thus able to defend its previous year's success in both categories.

At “BrokerVergleich”, this year customers were able to vote on a record number of 48 online brokers, 36 online asset managers and 16 crypto exchanges. Around 24,000 customers took part in the vote. In the main category "Online Broker", flatex came out on top ahead of Comdirect and Scalable Capital.

According to "BrokerVergleich", one of the main reasons for the outstanding ranking this year was the "extremely good service package, which was honored by both the editorial team and customers. Various platforms for trading and lots of extras on the side (e.g. online seminars, roadshow and a stock market talk) are convincing. Real-time applications, charts, various options for buying and selling as well as mobile options are standard. In addition, the range of services meets the needs of most users."

In the "ETF & Fund Broker" category, flatex also won ahead of Comdirect and Scalable Capital, securing first place for the third time in a row. According to "BrokerVergleich", flatex came out on top above all "thanks to the best service package in the field."

In addition, this year flatex received the "HIGHEST customer orientation" award in the custodian bank category of the industry magazine CHIP and "Digital Champions" in the customer survey conducted by "Die Welt".

Internationally, DEGIRO, the group’s second strong brand, has been recognized as an outstanding online broker in several important markets. For example, DEGIRO won the Europe-wide "Best European Discount Broker" from Investing, the "Best Broker 2023" award from Cash Cow in the Netherlands, the Rankia Awards "Best Broker for Stocks" in Spain and "Best International Broker" in Italy, as well as the "Best Online Broker" from QualeBroker and the "Best Customer Service Award Italy" from Corriere della Sera, both also in Italy.

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge, high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering for clients and to set leading standards in terms of product, price and platform quality.

With over 2.6 million customer accounts and more than 67 million securities transactions processed in 2022, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, negative real interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further profitable growth.

Further information can be found at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en.

Contact:

Achim Schreck

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

flatexDEGIRO AG

Omniturm - Große Gallusstraße 16-18

60312 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 (0) 69 450001 0

achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com