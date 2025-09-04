Online broker flatexDEGIRO has announced that about 33,400 new customer accounts were opened in August 2025, bringing the total customer base to 3.35 million.



Assets under custody amounted to €88.35bn at the end of the month, of which €83.15bn were securities and €5.20bn were cash deposits.



The margin loan portfolio amounted to €1.22bn.



flatexDEGIRO customers settled 5.42 million transactions, 71% of which were related to cash products (stocks, bonds, ETPs) and cryptocurrencies.



flatexDEGIRO AG will be added to the STOXX Europe 600 Index, effective when the European markets open on Monday September 22, 2025.