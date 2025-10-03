flatexDEGIRO reports that approximately 34,000 new customer accounts were opened in September, bringing the total customer base to 3.38 million.

Assets under custody amounted to €91.86bn at the end of the month, including €86.32bn in securities and €5.55bn in cash deposits.

The margin loan portfolio amounted to €1.23bn.

flatexDEGIRO customers executed 6.27 million transactions, 72% of which were related to cash products (stocks, bonds, ETPs) and cryptocurrencies.