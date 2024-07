FlatexDEGIRO: over 27,000 new accounts opened in June

flatexDEGIRO announces the opening of some 27,100 new customer accounts in June, bringing the total customer base to some 2.88 million users.



Assets under custody totaled 61.1 billion euros at the end of the month, including 57.6 billion euros in securities and 3.5 billion euros in cash deposits.



flatexDEGIRO customers carried out 4.7 million transactions in June 2024, 71% of which involved cash products (equities, bonds, etc.)



