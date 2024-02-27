FlatexDEGIRO: targets a record year in 2024
The number of customers reached 2.7 million, up 12.6%. However, gross account creations slowed from 86,000 to 77,400 (-10%).
For the full year, flatexDEGIRO posted adjusted sales of €390.7m (+6%), with adjusted EBITDA of €154.4m (+6.5%) and adjusted consolidated net profit up 4% to €81.8m.
For 2024, the broker is targeting sales growth of 5-15% and an increase in consolidated net income of 25-50%.
According to flatexDEGIRO, '2024 could become the strongest year in the company's history in terms of sales and net income'.
