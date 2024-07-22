FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The online broker Flatexdegiro is seeking approval from the financial services regulator BaFin for a share buyback program. The Annual General Meeting on June 4 authorized the company to acquire its own shares. The implementation is subject to approval by the authority, Flatexdegiro announced on Monday evening. The intention is to use a large part of the balance sheet net profit of EUR 71.9 million from the 2023 financial year for the share buyback program.

Investors were delighted. In an initial reaction, the Flatexdegiro share rose by a good two percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the closing price on the Xetra main market./he/la