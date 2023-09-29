FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Online broker Flatexdegiro has reached an important agreement with the financial regulator. This opens up scope for share buybacks or dividends. The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has approved the reapplication of so-called credit risk mitigation techniques (KRMT) for Degiro securities loans with immediate effect, the company announced in Frankfurt on Friday. As a result, risk-weighted assets, and thus the basis for calculating the capital ratio, fall by 450 million euros to around 900 million euros, Flatexdegiro now has around 100 million euros more capital than necessary.

"The reapplication of credit risk mitigation techniques results in a significant improvement in our Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio and the regulatory capital surplus we hold above regulatory requirements," said Flatexdegiro Chief Financial Officer Benon Janos. "This provides our group with a capital structure that opens up further opportunities for us. We will evaluate and communicate these to the capital market in due course, following the completion of the ongoing financial planning process and appropriate coordination with the supervisory board and regulatory authority." Translated, this means that the scope for dividends or share buybacks has increased.

The news was well received on the stock market. The stock rose by up to nine and a half percent. However, the stock was not quite able to maintain this level. Most recently, the share price rose by just under six percent to 8.256 euros./zb/men