EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: flatexDEGIRO AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
flatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.10.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
XConditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.10.2023
 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
109992548


31.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1742721  31.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1742721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp