  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FlatexDEGIRO AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
News 
Most relevantAll News

PRESS RELEASE: High interest in flatexDEGIRO placement, aiming for MDAX listing

07/02/2021 | 02:14am EDT
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
High interest in flatexDEGIRO placement, aiming for MDAX listing 
2021-07-02 / 08:11 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any 
other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law. 
High interest in flatexDEGIRO placement, aiming for MDAX listing 
- Strong operational execution and solid development of the capital market strategy generates high interest of 
blue-chip investors in 5-times oversubscribed private placement at ca. 4.5% discount 
- Limited supply of only 650k shares shows high commitment of selling shareholders 
- Increasing free float market capitalization will support massively the aimed MDAX listing latest by the end of the 
year 
Frankfurt/Main - Today, the DEGIRO founders and shareholders of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, 
Ticker: FTK.GR) have sold 650,000 shares in a private placement. During the recent weeks, flatexDEGIRO, Europe's 
largest and fastest-growing retail online broker, has received a high number of inquiries from global blue-chip 
institutional investor. The strong development of the operational business, the investable market capitalization, the 
highest liquidity of all SDAX shares, as well as the potential opportunities resulting from the upcoming expiration of 
the lock-up period in July on the DEGIRO founders' shareholdings has put the Company on the radar of large funds. 
"With respect to the high interest we have seen in our company and the expiring lock-ups end of July 2021, we have 
tested the willingness of the DEGIRO founders in potentially selling shares. We were informed that the supply is very 
limited, due to already existing collar structures and all liquidity needs being fully satisfied. However, the DEGIRO 
founders agreed to sell a limited number of shares to support us in further increasing our free float market 
capitalization and liquidity with respect to the aimed MDAX listing latest end of the year as well as to allow more 
top-notch institutional investors to come in", said Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG. 
After the placement, the DEGIRO founders are left with a total shareholding of roughly 16 percent, excluding any shares 
that have already been brought into collar structures (see voting right announcements). Since the DEGIRO acquisition, 
the selling shareholders are under contractual lock-up until 28 July 2021 which was waived by the Company for all 
shares offered in this placement. 
"We were offered by the sellers another lock-up for all remaining shares that are not part of any existing collar 
structures. However, such locked-up shares would not be considered as free float by Deutsche Börse AG and thus 
negatively impact the Company's free float market capitalization, which is the key metric for calculating the index 
inclusion. To not harm our aimed MDAX up-listing, we have appreciated but decided to decline this offer", says Muhamad 
Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO AG and CEO of DEGIRO. "The fact that the DEGIRO founders were only willing to supply a 
relatively small number of shares compared to their total holdings speaks volume to their long-term commitment to 
support the further development of our company. There is currently no intention to sell more shares than those offered 
in this placement." 
 
Contact: 
Achim Schreck 
Head of IR & Corporate Communications 
Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0 
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com 
flatexDEGIRO AG 
Rotfeder-Ring 7 
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main 
About flatexDEGIRO AG 
flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates one of the leading and fastest growing 
online brokerage businesses in Europe, executing millions of paperless securities transactions per annum. B2C customers 
in 18 European countries are serviced via the flatex and DEGIRO brands and offered a wide range of independent products 
at competitive pricing, based on a modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology. 
With more than 1.25 million customers and over 75 million securities transactions in 2020, flatexDEGIRO is the largest 
retail online broker in Europe. In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, the 
flatexDEGIRO Group is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to grow its 
customer base to 7-8 million customers, settling at least 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years with 
low volatility. 
Disclaimer 
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using 
terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such 
forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to 
variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatexDEGIRO AG may substantially differ from 
these forward-looking statements. flatexDEGIRO assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to 
correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      flatexDEGIRO AG 
              Rotfeder-Ring 7 
              60327 Frankfurt / Main 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 69 450001 0 
E-mail:       ir@flatexdegiro.com 
Internet:     www.flatexdegiro.com 
ISIN:         DE000FTG1111 
WKN:          FTG111 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate 
              Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1214659 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1214659 2021-07-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214659&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 02:13 ET (06:13 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLATEXDEGIRO AG 0.62% 114.2 Delayed Quote.79.84%
MDAX 0.60% 34254.5 Delayed Quote.11.23%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. 1.08% 210.22 Delayed Quote.24.83%
