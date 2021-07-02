Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  FlatexDEGIRO AG
  News
  7. Summary
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PRESS RELEASE : Jefferies International Limited: Result of Placing of Shares in flatexDEGIRO AG

07/02/2021 | 02:02am EDT
DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Jefferies International Limited: Result of Placing of Shares in flatexDEGIRO AG 
2021-07-02 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This announcement and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution in the United States of 
America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be 
prohibited by applicable law. 
Placement of existing shares in flatexDEGIRO AG to institutional investors 
Frankfurt/Main - The DEGIRO founders and shareholders of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: 
FTK.GR), sold in total 650,000 shares (approximately 2.4%) in flatexDEGIRO in a private placement to institutional 
investors. Following a multiple times oversubscribed orderbook, the shares have been placed at a price of EUR 109.00 
per share, resulting in gross proceeds for the selling shareholders of c. EUR 70.9 million. 
Following the placement, the Selling Shareholders will hold around 9.6% (excluding shares in collar structures). The 
DEGIRO founder behind Nola LPE (currently holding appr. 6%) was not willing to participate in the transaction. 
The Selling Shareholders are still under contractual lock-up from the DEGIRO acquisition until 28 July 2021. The 
Company will waive the lock-up for shares being placed in this placement. Any remaining shares will remain locked up 
until 28 July 2021. The Selling Shareholders are committed to support the further development of the company and have 
currently no intention to sell more shares than those being offered in the placement. 
Jefferies acted as Sole Global Coordinator and together with M.M. Warburg as Co-Bookrunner in connection with the 
placement. 
The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 CEST on 02 July 2021 Jefferies GmbH on behalf of KipEi B.V., 
Arrow FO B.V. and Anderluh B.V. 
Disclaimer / Important Note 
This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of 
America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction 
where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain 
jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform 
themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a 
violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. 
This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to pur-chase the 
above mentioned securities in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor 
anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment 
whatsoever in any jurisdiction. 
The securities of flatexDEGIRO AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as 
amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the 
United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to, or for the 
account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or in 
transactions exempt from or not subject to the registration requirements of Securities Act. flatexDEGIRO AG has not 
been registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefit of 
that Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States. 
This announcement may not be disseminated in the United States and/or within the United States and may not be 
distributed or forwarded to publications that are widely available in the United States. 
The release is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (each a 
"Relevant State") and the United Kingdom who are "qualified investors" within, in the case of member states of the 
European Economic Area, the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 or within, in the case of the United 
Kingdom, the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law in the United 
Kingdom by virtue of the Euro-pean Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("Qualified Investors"). In addition, in the United 
Kingdom, the release is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, Qualified Investors who are (i) "investment 
professionals" within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) 
Order 2005 (the "Order"); (ii) high net worth companies, and other per-sons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be 
communicated falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be 
communicated. 
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial 
Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the 
use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit 
www.rns.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1214652 2021-07-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214652&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

