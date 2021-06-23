PRESS RELEASE : flatexDEGIRO signs pan-European agreement with Tradegate to further enhance the trading offering for international customer

DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Alliance
flatexDEGIRO signs pan-European agreement with Tradegate to further enhance the trading offering for international
customer
2021-06-23 / 15:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, 23 June 2021
flatexDEGIRO signs pan-European agreement with Tradegate to further enhance the trading offering for international
customer
- Providing all DEGIRO customers direct access to Europe's biggest retail trade exchange
- Enabling early and late trading from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Driving further growth by enhancing unique European brokerage platform
Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest and fastest
growing retail online broker, today announced the signing of an international agreement with Tradegate AG
Wertpapierhandelsbank, operator of Europe's largest trade exchange for retail customers. Starting in July/August 2021
all DEGIRO customers across Europe will thereby benefit from Tradegate's wide product offer, narrow spreads and a
significant extension of trading hours, including early and late trading from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
"We bring together the unique offerings of Europe's leading retail online broker and Europe's leading retail trade
exchange. DEGIRO customers will thereby directly benefit from a widening of our service offer, such as early and late
trading", says Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG. "Enhancing our unique online brokerage platform and further
retailizing online brokerage access sets us apart even more from old-established incumbents and will support our
long-term growth by gaining substantial market share."
Tradegate Exchange is a regulated trading venue in which Deutsche Börse AG is the majority shareholder with a stake of
60 percent. With a turnover of 324 billion euros in 2020, it is the largest exchange for private investors in Europe.
The extensive product range offers trading in over 18,000 securities.
"Providing all flatexDEGIRO customers access to our services is a huge step for us to further internationalize our
business in our ambition to be Europe's first address for retail investors", adds Thorsten Commichau, Managing Director
of Tradegate Exchange. "Our core competence in trading equities and ETFs, our strong European growth focus and the
clear orientation towards retail customers create the perfect fit with flatexDEGIRO."
"Connecting our DEGIRO customers to Tradegate Exchange is the logical next step in increasing customer benefits,
delivering on our synergy targets and retailizing capital market access with highest reputable partners", explains
Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO AG and CEO of DEGIRO. "Coming out of lockdown, people in most European countries
will fortunately once again be able to pursue their normal jobs from nine to five. Executing their investment and
trading ideas outside of working hours will thus become imperative for an increasing share of our customers. With early
and late trading via Tradegate, our intuitive trading app and most attractive pricing, we support our customers herein
in a truly outstanding and unique way."
Contact:
Achim Schreck
Head of IR & Corporate Communications
Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0
achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com
flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main
About flatexDEGIRO AG
flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates one of the leading and fastest growing
online brokerage businesses in Europe, executing millions of paperless securities transactions per annum. B2C customers
in 18 European countries are serviced via the flatex and DEGIRO brands and offered a wide range of independent products
at competitive pricing, based on a modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology.
With more than 1.25 million customers and over 75 million securities transactions in 2020, flatexDEGIRO is the largest
retail online broker in Europe. In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, the
flatexDEGIRO Group is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to grow its
customer base to 7-8 million customers, settling 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years with low
volatility.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-06-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@flatexdegiro.com
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111
WKN: FTG111
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Exchange
EQS News ID: 1211194
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1211194 2021-06-23
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211194&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 23, 2021 09:17 ET (13:17 GMT)