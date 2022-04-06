Registration form (and alternatively: registration with postal vote resp. with power of attorney and with instructions to the Company proxies (specimen)

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022

Registration

Shareholder name / number: Company: Number of shares: First name: E-mail address: Phone number:

flatexDEGIRO AG c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Haidelweg 48

E-Mail: Telefax:

flatexdegiro@better-orange.de+49 (0)89 889 690 633

81241 Munich GermanyPlease complete either only the front page (registration) or only the reverse side (registration with postal vote /power of attorney and instructions to the Company proxies) and return the form to us by10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt).

1 Registration My/our shareholding is hereby registered for the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022. Registration of the registered shareholder(s) Please note that registration does not initially entail the exercise of voting rights. The exercise of voting rights or the granting of power of attorney/instructions to the Company proxies can be done via the password-protected Internet service until immediately before voting begins in the virtual Annual General Meeting. If you already wish to cast your votes by postal absentee ballot (transmission by fax number or e-mail address is not possible in the case of postal vote) or grant power of attorney/instructions to the Company proxies, you can do so on the reverse side of this form. If more than one shareholder is entered in the share register: We authorize each other - each individually and with the right to sub-authorization - to exercise the related rights, in particular the right to vote. Registration with power of attorney without instructions (representation by an authorized person) I/We authorize the person(s) named under clause 2 to represent me/us. This power of attorney includes the right to grant a sub-power of attorney. Please send the access data for the password-protected Internet service to the address of the authorized representative set out under clause 2 .

2 Power of attorney without instructions I/We authorize(s)**: First name*** Last name or company*** Street*** House number***

Country

Postcode***

City***

** The authorization is made by disclosing the name(s). The power of attorney includes the revocation of powers of attorney granted elsewhere and the exercise of all rights granted,

including the granting of a sub-power of attorney.

*** Mandatory fields

3 Signature or person of the declarant (legible)

Reverse side

Registration by postal absentee ballot or with power of attorney and instructions to the Company proxies

Shareholder number: Last name /Company: Number of shares: First name: E-mail address: Phone number:

Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 10 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) provided (receipt is decisive):

Power of attorney to the Company proxies by no later than 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST), back (receipt) to the following address, fax number or e-mail address; or

Postal votes by no later than 16 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST), back (receipt) to the following postal address (transmission by fax number or e-mail address is not possible for postal votes):

flatexDEGIRO AG c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Haidelweg 48

E-Mail: Telefax:

flatexdegiro@better-orange.de+49 (0)89 889 690 633

81241 Munich Germany

Please tick clearly: (In the event of a missing or ambiguous selection, postal absentee ballot is assumed. In the event of receipt of several declarations of intent the recognizably most recently submitted one (measured at the time of receipt) shall count). If divergent declarations are received via different transmission channels and it is not possible to identify which was submitted last, the declarations submitted via the password-protected Internet service will be given priority. Their vote(s) or instructions refer(s) in each case to the resolution proposal of the Management Board and/or Supervisory Board published in the Federal Gazette in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting. If you do not tick a box, your vote/instruction will be counted as an abstention)

I/We register my/our shareholding for the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022 and exercise the voting right at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2022 by postal vote as marked below. Previously submitted declarations of intent are hereby revoked.

I/We register my/our shareholding for the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022 and authorize the Company proxies, Mr. Marcus Graf and Mr. Daniel Eichinger, both employees of Better Orange IR & HV AG, Munich, to represent me/us and exercise my/our voting rights as marked below, in each case individually and with the right to sub-authorization. Previously submitted declarations of intent are hereby revoked.

2. Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year  

4. Resolution on the election of the auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year, the auditor for the possible audit review of the half-yearly financial report for the first half of 2022 and the auditor for a possible audit review of interim financial information   5. Resolution on the approval of the Compensation Report for the 2021 financial year prepared and audited in accordance with Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act   6. Resolution on the expansion of the Supervisory Board of the Company from three to four members and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association, as well as on a further amendment to the Articles of Association with regard to the Supervisory Board   7. Resolution on the election of a member of the Supervisory Board   8. Resolution on the amendment of the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board  

Shareholder motions and election proposals pursuant to Sections 126 para. 1, 127 AktG will be made available athttps://www.flatexdegiro.comunder "Investor Relations" in the subsection "Annual General Meeting & Prospectus", there under "Annual General Meeting 2022" with a unique identifier. Voting by postal absentee ballot or instruction on agenda item YES NO 3. Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2021 financial   year 

YES to the motion/election proposal with identifier:*_______________________________________________ NO to the motion/election proposal with identifier:*________________________________________________

* Enter the identifier of the respective motion/election proposal

Signature or person of declarant (legible)