Registration form (and alternatively: registration with postal vote resp. with power of attorney and with instructions to the Company proxies (specimen)

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023
Registration
|
|
No later than 06 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST), return (receipt) to:
Please complete either only the front page (registration) or only the reverse side (registration with postal vote / power of attorney and instructions to the Company proxies) and return the form to us by 06 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt).
1 Registration
My/our shareholding is hereby registered for the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023.
Registration of the registered shareholder(s)
Please note that registration does not initially entail the exercise of voting rights. The exercise of voting rights or the granting of power of attorney/instructions to the Company proxies can be done via the password-protected online service until the close of the vote by the chairperson of the meeting in the virtual Annual General Meeting. If you already wish to cast your votes by postal absentee ballot (transmission by fax or e-mail is not possible in the case of postal vote) or grant power of attorney/instructions to the Company proxies, you can do so on the reverse side of this form and by subsequently returning it to us by mail in due time.
If more than one shareholder is entered in the share register: We authorise each other - each individually and with the right to sub-authorisation - to exercise the related rights, in particular the right to vote.
Registration with power of attorney without instructions (representation by an authorised person)
I/We authorise the person(s) named under clause 2 to represent me/us.This power of attorney includes the right to grant a sub-power of attorney. Please send the access data for the password-protected Internet service to the address of the authorised representative set out under clause 2.
2 Power of attorney without instructions
I/We authorise **:
First name***
Last name or company***
** The authorisation is made by disclosing the name(s). The power of attorney includes the revocation of powers of attorney granted elsewhere and the exercise of all rights granted, including the granting of a sub-power of attorney.
*** Mandatory fields
3 Signature(s) or person(s) of the declarant (legible)
Reverse side
Registration
with power of attorney and instructions to the Company proxies or by postal absentee ballot
Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 06 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt) provided):
Power of attorney to the Company proxies by no later than 12 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST), back (receipt) to the following address, fax number or e-mailaddress; or
Postal votes by no later than 12 June 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST), back (receipt) to the following postaladdress (transmission by fax or e- mail is not possible for postal votes):
Please tick clearly: (In the event of a missing or ambiguous selection, postal absentee ballot is assumed. In the event of receipt of several declarations of intent the recognizably most recently
submitted one (measured at the time of receipt) shall count). If divergent declarations are received via different transmission channels and it is not possible to identify which was submitted last, the declarations submitted via the password-protected online service will be given priority. Your vote(s) or instruction(s) refer(s) in each case to the resolution proposal of the Management Board and/or Supervisory Board published in the Federal Gazette in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting. If you do not tick a box, your vote/instruction will be counted as an abstention)
-
I/We register my/our shareholding for the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023 and authorise the Company proxies, Mr. Marcus Graf and Mr. Daniel Eichinger, both employees of Better Orange IR & HV AG, Munich, to represent me/us and exercise my/our voting rights as marked below, in each case individually and with the right to sub- authorisation. Previously submitted declarations of intent are hereby revoked.
-
I/We register my/our shareholding for the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 13 June 2023 and exercise the voting right at the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2023 by postal vote as marked below. Previously submitted declarations of intent are hereby revoked.
Voting by power of attorney/instruction or postal absentee ballot on agenda item
-
Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit
-
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board for the 2022 financial year
-
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2022 financial year
-
Resolution on the election of the auditor of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year, of the auditor for any review of the interim financial report for the firsthalf of 2023 and of the auditor for any review of interim financial information
-
Resolution on the approval of the Compensation Report for the 2022 financial year prepared and audited in accordance with Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act
-
Resolution on increasing the ceiling for the variable remuneration components of employees, resolution on increasing the ceiling for the variable remuneration components of members of the Management Board andresolution on approving the remuneration system for members of the Management Board
-
-
Resolution on increasing the ceiling for the variable remuneration components of employees
b) Resolution on increasing the ceiling for the variable remuneration components of members of the Management Board
-
-
Resolution on the approval of the remuneration system for the members of the Management Board
-
Resolution on the enlargement of the Supervisory Board of the company from four to five members and on the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association
-
Resolution on the election of a member of the Supervisory Board - Ms Britta Lehfeldt
-
Resolution on the amendment of Article 16(3) of the Articles of Association to authorise the Management Board to provide for the holding of a virtual Annual General Meeting and on the amendment of Article 17(3) of the Articles of Association to regulate the right to follow-up questions at virtual Annual General Meetings
-
-
Authorisation of the Management Board to provide for the holding of a virtual Annual General Meeting
b) Right to follow-up questions
11. Resolution on the amendment of Article 16 of the Articles of Association to enable Supervisory Board members to participate in the Annual General Meeting by means of audiovisual transmission and on the
amendment of Article 17(1) of the Articles of Association to govern the person chairing the meeting
a) Enabling of Supervisory Board members to attend the Annual General Meeting by means of audiovisual transmission
-
Chairperson of the Annual General Meeting
12. Resolution on the amendment of the provision in Article 5(1) of the Articles of Association pertaining to entries in the shareholder register for adaptation to a new law
Shareholder motions and election proposals pursuant to Sections 126(1 and 2), 127 AktG will be made available at https://www.flatexdegiro.com under "Investor Relations" in the subsection "Annual General Meeting & Prospectus", there under "Annual General Meeting 2022" with a unique identifier.
YES to the motion/election proposal with identifier:*______________________________________
NO to the motion/election proposal with identifier:*_______________________________________
ABSTENTION to the motion/election proposal with identifier:*______________________________
* Enter the identifier of the respective motion/election proposal
