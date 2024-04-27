Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04 June 2024
Registration
Last
Shareholder
name /
number:
Company:
Number of
First
shares:
name:
Phone number:*
address:*
* optional details
No later than 28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), return (receipt) to:
flatexDEGIRO AG
E-Mail:
flatexdegiro@linkmarketservices.eu
c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG
Telefax:
+49 (0)89 889 690 633
Haidelweg 48
81241 Munich
Germany
Please complete either only page 1 (registration) ORonly pages 2 and 3 (registration with postal absentee ballot / power of attorney and instructions to the Company proxies) and return the form to us by 28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt).
1 Registration
My/our shareholding is hereby registered for the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04 June 2024.
Registration of the registered shareholder(s)
Please note that registration does not initially entail the exercise of voting rights. The exercise of voting rights or the granting of power of attorney/instructions to the Company proxies can be done via the password-protected online service until the close of the vote by the chairperson of the meeting in the virtual Annual General Meeting. If you already wish to cast your votes by postal absentee ballot (transmission by fax or e-mail is not possible in the case of postal vote) or grant power of attorney/instructions to the Company proxies, you can do so on the reverse side of this form and by subsequently returning it to us by mail in due time.
If more than one shareholder is entered in the share register: We authorise each other - each individually and with the right to sub-authorisation - to exercise the related rights, in particular the right to vote.
Registration with power of attorney without instructions (representation by an authorised person)
I/We authorise the person(s) named under clause 2 to represent me/us. This power of attorney includes the right to grant a sub-power of attorney. Please send the access data for the password-protected internet service to the address of the authorised representative set out under clause 2.
2 Power of attorney without instructions
I/We authorise **:
First name***
Last name or company***
Street***
House number***
Country
Postal code ***
City ***
** The authorisation is made by disclosing the name(s). The power of attorney includes the revocation of powers of attorney granted elsewhere and the exercise of all rights granted, including the granting of a sub-power of attorney.
*** Mandatory fields
3 Signature(s) or person(s) of the declarant (legible)
Page 1 of 3
Registration
with power of attorney and instructions to the Company proxies or by postal absentee ballot
Shareholder
Last name
number:
/Company:
First
Number of shares:
name:
Email-
Phone number:*
address:*
* optional details
Timely registration for the Annual General Meeting by no later than 28 May June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt) provided):
Power of attorney to the Company proxies by no later than 03 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), back (receipt) to the following address, fax number or e-mailaddress; or
Postal votes by no later than 03 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), back (receipt) to the following postaladdress (transmission by fax or e- mail is not possible for postal votes):
flatexDEGIRO AG
Email:
flatexdegiro@linkmarketservices.eu
c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG
Telefax:
+49 (0)89 889 690 655
Haidelweg 48
81241 Munich
Germany
Please tick clearly: (In the event of a missing or ambiguous selection, postal absentee ballot is assumed. In the event of receipt of several declarations of intent the recognizably most recently
submitted one (measured at the time of receipt) shall count). If divergent declarations are received via different transmission channels and it is not possible to identify which was submitted last, the declarations submitted via the password-protected online service will be given priority. Your vote(s) or instruction(s) refer(s) in each case to the resolution proposal of the Management Board and/or Supervisory Board published in the Federal Gazette in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting. If you do not tick a box, your vote/instruction will be counted as an abstention)
- I/We register my/our shareholding for the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04 June 2024 and authorise the Company proxies, Mr. Marcus Graf and Mr. Daniel Eichinger, both employees of Better Orange IR & HV AG, Munich, to represent me/us and exercise my/our voting rights as marked below, in each case individually and with the right to sub- authorisation. Previously submitted declarations of intent are hereby revoked.
- I/We register my/our shareholding for the Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 04 June 2024 and exercise the voting right at the Annual General Meeting on 04 June 2024 by postal vote as marked below. Previously submitted declarations of intent are hereby revoked.
Voting by power of attorney/instruction or postal absentee ballot on the agenda item
YES
NO
ABSTENTION
2.
Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit
3.
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board for the 2023 financial year
- Frank Niehage, LL.M. (University of Houston Law Center) 3.2 Dr. Benon Janos
- Stephan Simmang 3.4 Muhamad Said Chahrour
4. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year 4.1 Martin Korbmacher
- Stefan Müller
4.3 Herbert Seuling
4.4 Aygül Özkan
4.5 Britta Lehfeldt
- Resolution on the appointment of the auditor and group auditor for the 2024 financial year, the auditor for any review of the half-year financial report for the first half of 2024 and the auditor for any review of financial information during the year
- Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the sustainability report for the 2024 financial year
- Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report for the 2023 financial year prepared and audited pursuant to Section 162 AktG
- Resolution on the approval of the remuneration system for the members of the Management Board
- Resolution on the authorisation to grant subscription rights to shares in the company (Stock Option Plan 2024) and the creation of Conditional Capital 2024 and on the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association
10
Resolution on the authorisation to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG and for
.
their further use without the possibility of excluding any subscription and tender rights
Page 2 of 3
Voting by power of attorney/instruction or postal absentee ballot on the agenda item
11
Resolution on the authorisation to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG and on
.
their further use with possible exclusion of subscription and tender rights
12
Resolution on the authorisation to acquire treasury shares via multilateral trading systems and to use
.
derivatives in connection with the acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG
YES NO ABSTENTION
Voting by power of attorney/instruction or postal absentee ballot on shareholders' Counter-proposals resp. Election proposals pursuant to Sections 126, 127 AktG
Shareholders' counterproposals and election proposals that are to be made accessible and are received by 20 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) will be published on the Internet at https://www.flatexdegiro.com under "Investor Relations" in the subsection "Annual General Meeting & Prospectus", there under "Annual General Meeting 2024" only. Counter-proposals and election proposals, which require approval by a separate resolution, are identified by a capital letter. If you want to support or reject proposals identified in this manner, you can tick how you wish to vote directly next to the capital letter on the form or in the password-protected internet service at https://www.flatexdegiro.com under "Investor Relations" in the subsection "Annual General Meeting & Prospectus", there under "Annual General Meeting 2024". The other counterproposals to be made accessible, which merely reject proposals by the management, are not marked with capital letters. If you wish to vote in favour of these counter-proposals, you must vote against the corresponding voting item/item on the agenda. Please note the further information in the convocation of the Annual General Meeting.
YES
NO
ABSTENTION
YES
NO
ABSTENTION
YES
NO
ABSTENTION
Counter-proposal / Election proposal
A
Counter-proposal / Election proposal
B
Counter-proposal / Election proposal
C
Counter-proposal / Election proposal
D
Counter-proposal / Election proposal
E
Counter-proposal / Election proposal
F
Counter-proposal / Election proposal
G
Counter-proposal / Election proposal
H
Counter-proposal / Election proposal
I
Voting by power of attorney/instruction or postal absentee ballot on
Motions and Election proposals from shareholders during the Annual General Meeting
With regard to motions and election proposals from shareholders that are not to be made available prior to the Annual General Meeting and that are only submitted or amended during the Annual General Meeting, I/we vote as follows or issue the following instruction, unless I/we issue a different vote or instruction elsewhere:
YES
NO ABSTENTION
Signature or person making the declaration (legible)
Page 3 of 3
