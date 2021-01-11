Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  FlatexDEGIRO AG    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

flatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/11/2021 | 03:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: flatexDEGIRO AG
flatexDEGIRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.01.2021 / 09:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: flatexDEGIRO AG
Street: Rotfeder-Ring 7
Postal code: 60327
City: Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IRBZTADXJB6757

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Crossing threshold due to merger of shareholder entities - no change in beneficial ownership (see 10.)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Stephan Keetman
Date of birth: 18 May 1968
Natural person (first name, surname): Mark Fransen
Date of birth: 11 Aug 1973

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Mafkeet B.V.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Dec 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.61 % 0.00 % 8.61 % 27273137
Previous notification 4.31 % 0 % 4.31 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000FTG1111 0 2349238 0.00 % 8.61 %
Total 2349238 8.61 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Stephan Keetman % % %
-Keetman Software B.V. % % %
-Mafkeet B.V. 8.61 % % 8.61 %
- % % %
-Mark Fransen % % %
-MaF Invest B.V. % % %
-Mafkeet B.V. 8.61 % % 8.61 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
MaF LPE B.V. and Keetman LPE B.V. were merged as per 31.12.2020, resulting in the formation of a new company named Mafkeet B.V. With the merger, the shares held in flatexDEGIRO AG were transferred to Mafkeet B.V. by operation of law. There is no change in the ultimate beneficial ownership by this transfer. Existing lock-up of the shares held in flatexDEGIRO AG continues to apply to Mafkeet B.V.. 

Date
07 Jan 2021


11.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1159259  11.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159259&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about FLATEXDEGIRO AG
03:31aFLATEXDEGIRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
03:29aFLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
01:10aFLATEXDEGIRO : ends record year beating management guidance
PU
01:02aFLATEXDEGIRO : ends record year beating management guidance
EQ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : flatexDEGIRO AG ends record year beating management guidance
DJ
01/08FLATEXDEGIRO : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/07FUTURE FINTECH : Shares Rally After Chinese Regulator Accepts Application for 10..
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
2020FUTURE FINTECH : to Acquire 70.59% Stake in Asiasens Investment Holding
MT
2020FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 237 M 289 M 289 M
Net income 2020 48,3 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
Net cash 2020 114 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 799 M 2 204 M 2 193 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,11x
EV / Sales 2021 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 544
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Duration : Period :
flatexDEGIRO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLATEXDEGIRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 65,86 €
Last Close Price 66,10 €
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Niehage Chief Executive Officer
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Muhamad Said Chahrour Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Simmang Chief Technology Officer
Stefan Müller Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLATEXDEGIRO AG4.09%2 204
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.04%414 617
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.32%281 410
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.17%263 781
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.21%193 215
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.46%180 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ