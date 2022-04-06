|
flatexDEGIRO : Adopted Annual Financial Statements and Management Report 2021 of flatexDEGIRO AG
Balance sheet
as at 31 December 2021
|
in EUR
|
12/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
Assets
|
548,282,047.61
|
438,553,944.01
|
Fixed assets
|
393,927,412.68
|
392,048,371.92
|
Intangible assets
|
5,245,244.69
|
3,146,472.77
|
Concessions, industrial property rights and similar rights and
|
assets acquired against payments, as well as licences to such
|
rights and assets
|
5,245,244.69
|
3,146,472.77
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
6,916,005.86
|
7,200,177.49
|
1. Land and buildings, including buildings on third-party land
|
854,040.57
|
1,829,813.49
|
2. Technical equipment and machinery
|
5,654,627.29
|
4,945,249.00
|
3. Other equipment, factory and office equipment
|
407,338.00
|
425,115.00
|
Financial assets
|
381,766,162.13
|
381,701,721.66
|
1. Shares in affiliated companies
|
381,364,730.13
|
381,325,292.66
|
2. Asset value pensions
|
401,432.00
|
376,429.00
|
Current assets
|
142,514,730.93
|
42,806,285.09
|
Inventories
|
10,501.20
|
36,743.11
|
1. Work in progress
|
3,426.20
|
27,583.94
|
2. Finished goods and products
|
7,075.00
|
9,159.17
|
Receivables and other assets
|
132,210,023.76
|
33,227,983.60
|
1. Trade receivables
|
1,091,068.00
|
980,012.97
|
2. Receivables from affiliated companies
|
130,914,581.20
|
30,793,868.45
|
3. Other assets
|
204,374.56
|
1,454,102.18
|
Other securities
|
236.66
|
1,325.30
|
Cash on hand and bank balances
|
10,293,969.31
|
9,540,233.08
|
Accruals
|
10,849,547.00
|
2,775,496.00
|
Asset difference from asset offsetting
|
990,357.00
|
923,791.00
|
flatexDEGIRO AG | Annual Financial Statements 2021
|
page IV
|
12/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
Liabilities
|
548,282,047.61
|
438,553,944.01
|
Equity
|
376,453,911.84
|
340,242,696.69
|
Subscribed capital
|
109,792,548.00
|
27,273,137.00
|
Shares issued
|
109,792,548.00
|
27,273,137.00
|
Capital reserve
|
228,890,283.24
|
309,627,114.24
|
Retained earnings
|
3,342,445.45
|
6,843,329.40
|
Legal reserve
|
32,775.45
|
32,775.45
|
Other revenue reserves
|
3,309,670.00
|
6,810,553.95
|
Loss carried forward
|
0.00
|
-23,788,552.45
|
Net profit for the year
|
34,428,635.15
|
20,287,668.50
|
Debt capital
|
171,828,135.77
|
98,311,247.32
|
Provisions
|
116,930,161.08
|
51,179,615.40
|
1. Provisions for pensions
|
5,374,044.00
|
3,930,397.00
|
2. Tax provisions
|
15,121,517.08
|
12,340,318.40
|
3. Other provisions
|
96,434,600.00
|
34,908,900.00
|
- thereof for long-term variable compensation components
|
74,588,078.32
|
15,387,096.85
|
Liabilities
|
37,797,476.69
|
34,660,274.08
|
1. Liabilities to banks
|
5,184,012.57
|
5,523,324.18
|
2. Advance payments received on orders
|
73,519.90
|
96,019.90
|
3. Trade accounts payable
|
1,578,815.52
|
720,140.72
|
4. Liabilities to affiliated companies
|
22,983,809.59
|
17,352,681.40
|
5. Other liabilities
|
7,977,319.11
|
10,968,107.88
|
Prepaid expenses
|
17,100,498.00
|
12,471,357.84
|
flatexDEGIRO AG | Annual Financial Statements 2021
|
page V
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 13:01:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about FLATEXDEGIRO AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on FLATEXDEGIRO AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
487 M
532 M
532 M
|Net income 2022
|
117 M
128 M
128 M
|Net cash 2022
|
314 M
343 M
343 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|16,3x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
1 909 M
2 086 M
2 086 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,27x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,15x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 129
|Free-Float
|48,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FLATEXDEGIRO AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Last Close Price
|17,38 €
|Average target price
|31,63 €
|Spread / Average Target
|82,0%