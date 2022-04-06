Log in
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
  Report
flatexDEGIRO : Adopted Annual Financial Statements and Management Report 2021 of flatexDEGIRO AG

04/06/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Balance sheet

as at 31 December 2021

in EUR

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Assets

548,282,047.61

438,553,944.01

Fixed assets

393,927,412.68

392,048,371.92

Intangible assets

5,245,244.69

3,146,472.77

Concessions, industrial property rights and similar rights and

assets acquired against payments, as well as licences to such

rights and assets

5,245,244.69

3,146,472.77

Property, plant and equipment

6,916,005.86

7,200,177.49

1. Land and buildings, including buildings on third-party land

854,040.57

1,829,813.49

2. Technical equipment and machinery

5,654,627.29

4,945,249.00

3. Other equipment, factory and office equipment

407,338.00

425,115.00

Financial assets

381,766,162.13

381,701,721.66

1. Shares in affiliated companies

381,364,730.13

381,325,292.66

2. Asset value pensions

401,432.00

376,429.00

Current assets

142,514,730.93

42,806,285.09

Inventories

10,501.20

36,743.11

1. Work in progress

3,426.20

27,583.94

2. Finished goods and products

7,075.00

9,159.17

Receivables and other assets

132,210,023.76

33,227,983.60

1. Trade receivables

1,091,068.00

980,012.97

2. Receivables from affiliated companies

130,914,581.20

30,793,868.45

3. Other assets

204,374.56

1,454,102.18

Other securities

236.66

1,325.30

Cash on hand and bank balances

10,293,969.31

9,540,233.08

Accruals

10,849,547.00

2,775,496.00

Asset difference from asset offsetting

990,357.00

923,791.00

flatexDEGIRO AG | Annual Financial Statements 2021

page IV

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Liabilities

548,282,047.61

438,553,944.01

Equity

376,453,911.84

340,242,696.69

Subscribed capital

109,792,548.00

27,273,137.00

Shares issued

109,792,548.00

27,273,137.00

Capital reserve

228,890,283.24

309,627,114.24

Retained earnings

3,342,445.45

6,843,329.40

Legal reserve

32,775.45

32,775.45

Other revenue reserves

3,309,670.00

6,810,553.95

Loss carried forward

0.00

-23,788,552.45

Net profit for the year

34,428,635.15

20,287,668.50

Debt capital

171,828,135.77

98,311,247.32

Provisions

116,930,161.08

51,179,615.40

1. Provisions for pensions

5,374,044.00

3,930,397.00

2. Tax provisions

15,121,517.08

12,340,318.40

3. Other provisions

96,434,600.00

34,908,900.00

- thereof for long-term variable compensation components

74,588,078.32

15,387,096.85

Liabilities

37,797,476.69

34,660,274.08

1. Liabilities to banks

5,184,012.57

5,523,324.18

2. Advance payments received on orders

73,519.90

96,019.90

3. Trade accounts payable

1,578,815.52

720,140.72

4. Liabilities to affiliated companies

22,983,809.59

17,352,681.40

5. Other liabilities

7,977,319.11

10,968,107.88

Prepaid expenses

17,100,498.00

12,471,357.84

flatexDEGIRO AG | Annual Financial Statements 2021

page V

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

flatexDEGIRO AG published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 13:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
