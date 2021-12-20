Log in
    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEXDEGIRO AG

(FTK)
flatexDEGIRO : Aygül Özkan, economic and social expert, strengthens Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG

12/20/2021 | 02:00am EST
Aygül Özkan (photo by Dennis Williamson)

Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, 20 December 2021

Aygül Özkan, economic and social expert, strengthens Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG

  • Outstanding political experience as former Minister of Social Affairs, Women, Families, Health, Building and Integration in the state of Lower Saxony and Member of the Federal Executive Board of the Economic Council of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU)
  • Strong business expertise, gathered in senior leadership positions in multinational financial services and telecommunications companies
  • Expansion of Supervisory Board to four members to accommodate rapid growth of flatexDEGIRO to Europe's leading retail online broker

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest and fastest-growing retail online broker, strengthens the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG with the appointment of Aygül Özkan (50) as of 1 January 2022. Aygül Özkan combines outstanding political experience as former Minister with a strong track record in multinational financial services and telecommunications companies. With this outstanding appointment, the Supervisory Board considers itself well positioned to continue accompanying flatexDEGIRO's rapid growth and claim to leadership in Europe in the long term.

Martin Korbmacher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO AG and flatexDEGIRO Bank AG: "I couldn't be more excited about Aygül joining. With her unique network and ability to confidently navigate the political arena, her advice will add immeasurable value in an environment of ever-changing regulatory requirements and political agendas. At the same time, Aygül brings a strong understanding of technology-driven platform businesses and a diverse perspective on many relevant issues."

Aygül Özkan: "The experience I have gained in over 25 years of working in business, as a politician, as a lawyer and on various committees forms the basis of the skills and competences I will contribute to working in the Supervisory Board of this great business in its highly regulated environment. flatexDEGIRO and I are united by the conviction that it is not important where someone comes from, how old he or she is or what religion he or she believes in. It is all about creating opportunities for people - including financial education and easy access to the capital market for everyone."

From 2010 to 2013, Aygül Özkan was Minister for Social Affairs, Women, Family, Health, Building and Integration in Lower Saxony, being Germany's first female minister with a migration background. She demonstrated her strong business expertise in senior leadership positions at Deutsche Telekom AG, the Dutch TNT and PCC Services GmbH, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank AG. Since September 2020, she has been Deputy Managing Director of the German Property Federation (ZIA). ZIA represents around 37,000 companies in real estate on a German and European level via its membership in the Federation of German Industries (BDI) and its European office in Brussels. Aygül Özkan was named Young Global Leader by

the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2011. From 2010 to October 2021, she was also a Member of the Federal Executive Board of the Economic Council of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

For more information, including a high-resolution photo, please contact:

Achim Schreck

Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0

Head of IR & Corporate Communications

achim.schreck@flatexdegiro.com

flatexDEGIRO AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platforms in Europe. Based on modern, in-housestate-of-the-art technology customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution at top TIER 1 exchanges. Its technological edge as well as high levels of efficiency and strong economies of scale allows flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its value proposition to clients, including commission-free brokerage.

With more than 2 million customers and close to 100 million securities transactions p.a., flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to grow its customer base to 7-8 million customers, settling 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years with low volatility.

More information via https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en

Disclaimer

Flatex AG published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 06:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
