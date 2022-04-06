flatexDEGIRO : Explanation of shareholders' rights

Annual General Meeting of flatexDEGIRO AG on 17 May 2022

Explanation of shareholders' rights

The convocation of the Annual General Meeting already contains information on the rights of the shareholders pursuant to Sections 122 para. 2, 126 para. 1, 127 and 131 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act ("AktG"), in particular on the deadlines for exercising these rights, and including the special features due to Article 2 of the Act to Mitigate the Consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Civil, Insolvency and Criminal Procedure Law of 27 March 2020 as amended on 10 September 2020 ("COVID-19 Act"). The following information serves to provide a more detailed explanation of these shareholder rights and the special features that arise due to the fact that the Annual General Meeting is held as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies (with the exception of the proxies appointed by the Company).

Requests for additions to the agenda in accordance with Section 122 para. 2 AktG

Pursuant to Section 122 para. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act, shareholders whose combined shareholdings amount to one-twentieth of the capital stock or a pro rata amount of EUR 500,000.00 (the latter corresponds to 500,000 shares) may request that items be placed on the agenda and published. Each new item must be accompanied by a statement of reasons or a draft resolution. The motion must be made in writing (within the meaning of Section 122 para. 2 in conjunction with para. 1 sentence 1 AktG) to the Management Board of the Company and must be received by the Company at least 30 days prior to the date of the Annual General Meeting; the date of the Annual General Meeting and the date of receipt are not included in this calculation.

The last possible date of receipt is therefore Saturday, 16 April 2022, 24:00 hours (Central European Summer Time - CEST). Requests for supplements received at a later date will not be considered.

Such motion shall be made in writing to the Management Board of the Company at the following address:

flatexDEGIRO AG c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Haidelweg 48

81241 Munich Germany

In order to avoid delays due to postal delivery times, we request that any motion for additions to the agenda be addressed as above and additionally submitted in advance by fax to +49 (0)89 889 690 655 or by e-mail toflatexdegiro@better-orange.de.

Pursuant to Section 122 para. 2 in conjunction with para. 1 sentence 3 AktG, the applicants must prove that they have held the shares for at least 90 days prior to the date of receipt of the motion and that they will hold the shares until the Management Board has decided on the motion. For the purpose ofcalculating the shareholding period: The date of receipt of the motion shall not be counted. A transfer from a Sunday, a Saturday or a public holiday to a preceding or following working day shall not be considered. Sections 187 to 193 of the Civil Code shall not apply mutatis mutandis. Certain shareholding periods of third parties are credited in accordance with Section 70 AktG.

Additions to the agenda that are to be announced - insofar as they have not already been announced with the convening notice - will be published in the Federal Gazette immediately after their receipt by the Company and forwarded for publication at the latest at the time of this announcement to such media that can be expected to disseminate the information throughout the entire European Union.

They will also be made available on the Internet athttps://www.flatexdegiro.comunder "Investor Relations" in the subsection "Annual General Meeting & Prospectus", there under "Annual General Meeting 2022" and communicated to the shareholders in accordance with Section 125 AktG.

The provisions of the German Stock Corporation Act underlying this shareholder right are as follows:

Section 122 paras. 1 and 2 (Convocation at the request of a minority)

"(1) 1The Annual General Meeting shall be convened if shareholders whose shares together amount to one-twentieth of the share capital request such a meeting in writing, stating the purpose and the reasons; the motion shall be addressed to the Management Board. 2The Articles of Association may make the right to demand the convening of the Annual General Meeting subject to a different form and to the holding of a lower proportion of the share capital. 3The applicants must prove that they have held the shares for at least 90 days prior to the date of receipt of the motion and that they will hold the shares until the Management Board has decided on the motion. Section 121 para. 7 shall apply mutatis mutandis.

(2) 1In the same way, shareholders whose shares together amount to one-twentieth of the share capital or the pro rata amount of EUR 500,000 may request that items be placed on the agenda and published. 2Each new item must be accompanied by a statement of reasons or a draft resolution. 3The motion within the meaning of sentence 1 must be received by the Company at least 24 days, in the case of listed companies at least 30 days, before the Annual General Meeting; the day of receipt shall not be counted."

Section 121 para. 7 (General)

"(7) 1In the case of periods and dates calculated back from the Annual General Meeting, the day of the Annual General Meeting shall not be included. 2 A transfer from a Sunday, a Saturday or a public holiday to a preceding or following working day shall not be considered. 3Sections 187 to 193 of the Civil Code shall not apply mutatis mutandis. 4In the case of unlisted companies, the Articles of Association may provide for a different calculation of the period."

Section 70 (Calculation of the shareholding period)

"1If the exercise of rights arising from the share is conditional upon the shareholder having been the holder of the share for a certain period of time, a claim for transfer of ownership against a credit institution, financial services institution or an undertaking operatingpursuant to Section 53 para. 1 sentence 1 or Section 53b para. 1 sentence 1 or para. 7 of the German Banking Act shall be equivalent to ownership. 2The period of share ownership of a predecessor in title shall be attributed to the shareholder if he or she has acquired the share free of charge, from his or her trustee, as universal successor, in the event of the dissolution of a community or in the event of a portfolio transfer pursuant to Section 13 of the Insurance Supervision Act or Section 14 of the Building Societies Act."

Section 124 para. 1 (Announcement of requests for additions; proposals for resolutions)

"(1) 1If the minority has requested in accordance with section 122 para. 2 that items be placed on the agenda, such items shall be announced either at the time the Annual General Meeting is convened or otherwise without undue delay after the request has been received. 2Section 121 para. 4 shall apply mutatis mutandis; in addition, Section 121 para. 4a shall apply mutatis mutandis to listed companies. 3The announcement and delivery shall be made in the same manner as for the convocation."

Section 125 paras. 1 and 2 (Notices to shareholders and to members of the supervisory board)

"(1) 1The board of directors of a company that has not issued registered shares only shall give notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting at least 21 days before the same as follows:

1. intermediaries holding shares in the company,

2. the shareholders and intermediaries who have requested the notice, and

3. the associations of shareholders who requested the notification or who exercised voting rights at the last Annual General Meeting.

2The day of the notification shall not be counted. 3If the agenda is to be amended in accordance with § 122 par. 2, the amended agenda shall be notified in the case of listed companies. 4In the notification, reference shall be made to the possibility of exercising the voting right by proxy, including by an association of shareholders. 5In the case of listed companies, a proposal for the election of supervisory board members shall be accompanied by information on their membership in other supervisory boards to be established by law; information on their membership in comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies of business enterprises shall be enclosed.

(2) 1The same notice shall be given by the board of directors of a company which has issued registered shares to those entered in the register of shareholders at the beginning of the 21st day before the Annual General Meeting and to shareholders and intermediaries who have requested the notice and to associations of shareholders who have requested the notice or who have exercised voting rights at the last Annual General Meeting."

Countermotions and election proposals pursuant to Section 126 para. 1 and Section 127 AktG, Section 1 para. 2 sentence 3 COVID-19 Act

Pursuant to Sections 126, 127 AktG, each shareholder is entitled to have his countermotion or election proposal made available to the entitled persons named in Section 125 paras. 1 to 3 AktG subject to the conditions set forth therein.

As the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2022 will be held as a virtual Annual General Meeting and the physical presence of shareholders is excluded, shareholders will not be able to submit countermotions at the venue of the Annual General Meeting; the proxies appointed by the Company will also not be available for this purpose. The same applies to election proposals from shareholders. However, pursuant to Section 1 para. 2 sentence 3 of the COVID-19 Act, motions or election proposals by shareholders that are to be made accessible pursuant to Section 126 or Section 127 of the German Stock Corporation Act shall be deemed to have been made at the meeting if the shareholder making the motion or submitting the election proposal is duly authorized and registered for the Annual General Meeting, i.e. if the requirements set out in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting in the section entitled "Following the virtual Annual General Meeting on the Internet and exercising voting rights" have been met.

This does not affect the right of the Chairman of the meeting to first put the administration's proposals to the vote (for the Chairman's authority to direct the meeting, see Article 17 clause 2 of the Articles of Association, which is reproduced below). Should the proposals of the administration be adopted with the necessary majority, the countermotions or (dissenting) election proposals will have become superfluous in this respect.

The relevant provisions of the COVID-19 Act relating to the possibility of holding a virtual Annual General Meeting are reproduced below.

Countermotions within the meaning of Section 126 AktG and election proposals within the meaning of Section 127 AktG, including the name of the shareholder, a statement of reasons, which is, however, not required at least for election proposals, and any statements by the management, will be made available at the Internet addresshttps://www.flatexdegiro.comunder "Investor Relations" in the subsection "Annual General Meeting & Prospectus", there under "Annual General Meeting 2022", if they are made available to the Company at least 14 days prior to the Annual General Meeting (not including the day of receipt and the day of the Annual General Meeting), i.e. by Monday, 2 May 2022, 24:00 hours (CEST) (receipt), at the address

flatexDEGIRO AG c/o Better Orange IR & HV AG Haidelweg 48

81241 Munich Germany

Telefax: +49 (0)89 889 690 655

E-Mail:gegenantraege@better-orange.de

and the other requirements for an obligation of the Company to make such information available pursuant to Section 126 or Section 127 AktG are fulfilled. Corresponding to the aforementioned obligation is the right of shareholders to have their countermotions and election proposals made accessible.

The Management Board reserves the right to combine countermotions and their reasons if several shareholders submit countermotions on the same subject matter of the resolution.

According to the wording of Section 126 AktG, the obligation to make countermotions available requires not only that such countermotions are received by the Company at the aforementioned address in due time, but also that they are substantiated. However, if the other requirements for publication are met, the Company will make a countermotion available even if it lacks a statement of reasons. In the case of election proposals within the meaning of Section 127 AktG, the wording of the law already makes a statement of reason superfluous (election proposals must, however, if they are to be made accessible, contain the information specified in Section 124 para. 3 sentence 4 AktG and, in the case of election proposals for Supervisory Board candidates, additionally the information specified in Section 125 para. 1 sentence 5 AktG). There is no obligation to make countermotions and election proposals and/or any reasons therefor available, even if the aforementioned requirements are met, if the circumstances set out in Section 126 para. 2 AktG apply and, in the case of election proposals, also not in the case of Section 127 sentence 3 AktG.

The provisions of the German Stock Corporation Act underlying the foregoing, which also determine the conditions under which countermotions and election proposals may not be made available, as well as Section 1 para. 2 Sentence 3 of the COVID-19 Act (marked as such) and the provisions of Article 17 clause 2 of the Articles of Association, read as follows:

Section 126 (Motions by shareholders)

"(1) 1Motions by shareholders, including the name of the shareholder, the grounds and any statement by the management, shall be made available to the entitled persons referred to in Section 125 paras. 1 to 3 under the conditions set out therein if the shareholder has sent a countermotion to a proposal by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on a specific item on the agenda, together with the grounds, to the address notified for this purpose in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting at least 14 days prior to the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2The date of receipt of the motion shall not be counted. 3In the case of listed companies, the information must be made available on the Company's website. 4 Section 125 para. 3 shall apply mutatis mutandis.

(2) 1A countermotion and its statement of reasons need not be made accessible